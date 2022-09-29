2022 NFL season: One question mark for each division leader heading into Week 4

How long until the offense finds a groove?





The Chiefs' offense seems to be proceeding through this season a lot like how the Tom Brady New England Patriots operated for years, testing things out in September to figure out what works best. There were always bumps in the road early, then they'd get rolling as the leaves turned. It hasn't been pretty through three weeks for Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. attack, but they still manage to lead the AFC West, as usual. The Chiefs revamped their receiver corps this offseason to build in more mid-range targets that could take advantage of defenses deploying Cover 2 to slow Mahomes. It would have been foolhardy to suggest the change wouldn't come with some growing pains. As wonky as it's been at times, Mahomes still has generated eight touchdowns to just one interception (thinks to some INT luck). He also leads the NFL in passing Expected Points Added and is second in EPA per dropback, per Next Gen Stats. I trust Andy Reid to figure out what works best and scrap the rest as we move deeper into the season. If the issues remain as Thanksgiving approaches, then we can start to be genuinely concerned.





*(Tiebreak over Broncos, based on Kansas City's 1-0 division record.)