Dolphins' Xavien Howard chasing franchise interception record -- and current coaches

Madison, who is in his first year as the Dolphins' cornerbacks coach, leads all franchise corners with 31 career picks with the team. Surtain, who joined the staff this year as a defensive assistant (and whose son, Patrick Surtain II, currently plays corner for the Broncos), ranks second with 29. Howard has 27. Five more interceptions will make him king of all Dolphins CBs. Then eyes will go to Miami's all-time record of 35, held by former safety Jake Scott.

"That's one thing I'm looking forward to this season -- finishing at the top," Howard told me later that week in camp. "My goal this year is to best my coaches. Before I retire here, I'm finishing No. 1."

To which Madison sniped back a week later: "Tell him, Come on. Tell him he gotta come. We ain't gonna talk about it. We gotta be able to do it. We'll see. The truth is, I hope he does."

Howard is typically soft-spoken, preferring to let his play do the talking for him. But on this topic, the three-time Pro Bowler, who has already led the NFL in interceptions twice in his previous six NFL seasons, couldn't be louder.

"I want to be the greatest cornerback to ever play here," Howard told me earlier in the offseason. "Not one of the best -- the best."

Yes, Howard wants a Super Bowl ring and a Hall of Fame gold jacket. But his goal to be the top corner in team history is firmly within reach right now. Which is why Madison couldn't stop smiling in August when I asked him about the inherent challenge of being a new coach tasked with improving someone who is already elite.

Surtain added: "He's a once-in-a-lifetime player. You see why: He's phenomenal. It's going to be broken. It's just about when he does it."