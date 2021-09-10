Game Theory

2021 NFL season, Week 1: Trend to monitor, impact of Ravens' injuries and favorite projections

Published: Sep 10, 2021 at 05:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Cynthia-Frelund_1400x1000
Cynthia Frelund

NFL Network Analytics Expert

Happy 2021 NFL season!

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for their personnel, their opponents and their evolving game situations. My goal is to be your analytics department. Each week this season, I'm giving you a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.

This column will follow the format of: one trend to monitor, one news story through the lens of analytics and a couple of my favorite, or least favorite, projections.

As always, let me know if your eye test is picking up on something interesting, or if there's a stat or trend you'd like me to look more deeply into. You can hit me up on Twitter @cfrelund. As with any great analytics department, the more collaborative this is, the more value we can create.

The lines below provided by Caesars are current as of 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 10 unless otherwise noted below.

Related Links

Trend to watch: Play-action passing on first down

Here's a look at league-wide percentages of passing plays called on first down over the last five seasons (listed in order from 2016 to 2020): 49.9, 47.1, 50.1, 48.1 and 49.7. Now, here's the breakdown of play-action rates on first down during that same span: 30.5, 34.9, 35.7, 36.8 and 37.7. While passing on first down has been relatively steady over the last half-decade, the utilization of play-action on first down has increased. The trend makes sense with defenses having to honor both the pass and the run on first down, so spacing would likely be more favorable to the offense. But does the strategy work?

After having my math vetted by two third parties, the answer is that there is a demonstrated correlation to increased scoring. Teams that used play-action on at least 20 percent of first-down plays earned an average of 0.8 more first downs and touchdowns per game than those that did not. Teams that used play-action on at least 20 percent of first downs and also ranked in the top 10 in quarterback, running back and wide receiver units based on win share were the most successful, with 3.2 points added to their score per game compared to the other group. This aligns with the eye test, but even teams without as much top-tier talent saw an increase in points added when they used play-action on first down in 2020.

Teams with at least two units (QB, OL, passing offense, rushing offense) ranking 16th or better in win share all saw at least a 0.7 increase in points added per game when using play-action on first down. I could write a whole white paper here, but the bottom line was there is a correlation between play-action passes on first down and increased offensive success in 2020. Here's your math jargon for the week: correlation doesn't imply causation. In other words, I don't mean to suggest teams should use play-action on every first down in 2021, but rather, this was a driver of success in 2020, especially for teams with the right personnel. Now we'll be able to see if that trend continues or if defensive schemes adapt enough to lessen its impact in 2021.

Impact of Ravens' injuries on projected win totals

At the onset of training camp, the Ravens were forecasted to have an AFC North-leading 11.1 wins this season. After the loss of J.K. Dobbins and more roster developments throughout the league, the simulations I ran last week brought that number down to 10.8, which was just below the Browns (10.9). After Thursday's injuries to Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters, the Ravens' total is down to 9.6. The other AFC North teams took the biggest shares of the win totals redistribution, which propelled the Browns into a more commanding first-place forecast (now up to 11.2). The other ripple effects were a 3.2 percent increase in the Chiefs' chances to earn a first-round bye (Baltimore hosts Kansas City in Week 2), and the Bears, Chargers and Broncos -- who are all projected to miss the postseason as of now, but remain within striking distance -- each increased their playoff berth odds by at least 1.2 percent. It's worth noting that the Ravens still have the seventh-best forecasted win total in the AFC, so all isn't lost. It's just a much tougher road (playoff odds decreased to 53.3 from 62.4 percent).

One projection I like

Calvin Ridley to earn more than 86.5 receiving yards vs. the Eagles. The Eagles' defensive front ranks sixth-best as a unit per their win share entering the season. The group has demonstrated that it can generate pressure without relying on the blitz (fourth-best at doing this over the past two seasons, per computer vision). However, the secondary ranks 26th ahead of the season. Ridley's precise route running creates a reliable timing pattern for Matt Ryan, which drives Ridley's forecast of more than 86.5 receiving yards vs. the Eagles in 55.7 percent of simulations. Bonus: Falcons RB Mike Davis' rushing total at 44.5 is also low compared to my forecast of 61. It's not to say the Eagles' front is not going to be strong, but the play-calling fit and tendencies of Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, along with Davis' YAC potential, drives this over.

One projection I love

Josh Allen to earn more than 314 combined passing and rushing yards vs. the Steelers. Part of why I love this is because first-down passing (and play-action) forecasts to be a source of the Bills' success against Pittsburgh (and no team passed more often than the Bills on first down last season), bringing this whole article full circle. Last season, Allen averaged 284 yards through the air and 26.3 on the ground (totaling 310.3 per game), so why go above his average against the Steelers' talented defense, especially with T.J. Watt, who became the league's highest-paid defensive player on Thursday, playing? Considering this front's potential to generate pressure, it's probable that the Bills' offensive game plan includes a lot of pressure-diffusing tactics. That's an area where Allen had a lot of success last season, so his projection jumps to 324 total yards. No QB had a higher quick-passing completion rate than Allen's 84.7 percent in 2020, and no QB had a higher air-yards-per-attempt average when under pressure than Allen's 13.2 (both per Next Gen Stats). Lastly, Allen throws for more than 2.5 touchdowns in 42 percent of simulations. When a projection for touchdown passes is greater than two for a QB who also rushes, think of 35 percent as a good threshold.

Follow Cynthia Frelund on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2021 NFC win-total projections: 49ers, Rams, Cards make playoffs; Seahawks odd team out in West

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team, forecasting the West to produce three playoff participants. So, who's the odd team out?
news

2021 AFC win-total projections: Browns win North; Steelers miss playoffs altogether

Are the Browns about to win their first division title since 1989? Will the Steelers miss the playoffs for the third time in four years? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.
news

2021 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense, defense

Which players will make the greatest contribution to their team's success? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund uses her models to project win share leaders for the 2021 NFL season.
news

Projecting NFL's 2021 stat leaders: Christian McCaffrey set for bounce-back year

Will Christian McCaffrey return from injury to lead the league in two major stat categories? Can Derrick Henry capture a third straight rushing title? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers on 2021 projections, and her models put the spotlight on 12 individual players.
news

2021 NFL season: Projecting the most improved player on each NFC team

Will the Cardinals fully exploit Isaiah Simmons' rare versatility in Year 2? Is Washington RB Antonio Gibson about to emerge as one of the NFL's best playmakers? Cynthia Frelund uses analytics to project the player who'll improve the most on each NFC team in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Projecting the most improved player on each AFC team

Is WR Henry Ruggs III poised to break out in Year 2 with the Raiders? Will Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki emerge as a true mismatch nightmare? Cynthia Frelund uses analytics to project the player who'll improve the most on each AFC team in 2021.
news

Melvin Ingram to Chiefs? Mitchell Schwartz to Steelers? Logical fits for remaining free agents

As NFL training camp nears, some high-profile free agents remain on the open market. Cynthia Frelund provides four logical player-team fits, including a potential boon to Kansas City's pass rush.
news

Which NFL rookie QBs will be most productive in 2021? My analytics-based top-five rankings

What makes Justin Fields a strong candidate to play well as soon as he gets starting snaps with the Bears? Cynthia Frelund digs into the analytics to project the five most productive rookie QBs of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Which NFL rookie receivers will be most productive in 2021? My analytics-based top-seven rankings

Which rookie wide receivers are poised to enjoy immediate NFL success? After crunching the numbers, analytics guru Cynthia Frelund ranks the top seven newcomers by potential production in the 2021 season.
news

Which NFL rookie tight ends will be most productive in 2021? My analytics-based top-five rankings

Which rookie tight ends are poised to enjoy immediate NFL success? After crunching the numbers, analytics guru Cynthia Frelund ranks the top five newbies by potential production in the 2021 season.
news

Which NFL rookie running backs will thrive in 2021? My analytics-based top-five rankings

Which rookie running backs are poised to enjoy immediate NFL success? After crunching the numbers, analytics guru Cynthia Frelund ranks the top five newbies by potential production in the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW