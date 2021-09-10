Around the NFL

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, expected to sign Latavius Murray

Published: Sep 10, 2021 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens continue to stockpile running back options following their string of injuries at the position.

The Ravens are expected to add Latavius Murray to the mix, signing the veteran to the active roster, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning.

Josina Anderson first reported the news.

The 31-year-old Murray spent the last two years in New Orleans and was recently released after he wouldn't take a pay cut. The running back rushed for 656 yards and four touchdowns on 146 carries in 2020 as the primary backup to ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿.

Murray still has juice left and can be a pass-catching target. Joining the Ravens following his release makes sense. In Baltimore, he has an opportunity to earn a lot of playing time in a run-heavy system.

The signing continues the Ravens' "throw-everything-we-can-find-at-the-wall-until-something-sticks" approach to filling the running back hole caused by a series of injuries.

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ (ACL), Gus Edwards (ACL) and ﻿Justice Hill﻿ (Achilles) all went down with injuries before the start of the season. That was basically the Ravens' depth chart at the position. Undrafted second-year back Ty'Son Williams -- who the club is high on -- could see a major role unless one of the veterans added recently proves a better option.

In addition to Murray, the Ravens have recently added fourth-year back ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿ to the active roster and signed veterans ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ to the practice squad.

Now commences the battle to see who will win snaps alongside Lamar Jackson. It'll be as interesting a post-training camp battle we've seen in recent memory.

