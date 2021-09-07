Around the NFL

Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

Published: Sep 07, 2021 at 06:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

New Orleans is bidding its second running back adieu.

The Saints released ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

With the Saints up against the salary cap (owning roughly $2 million in free space prior to Murray's release, per Over The Cap) and signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿, New Orleans opted to cut Murray just days before the team's season opener against Green Bay at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Stadium. The release will save $3.17 million in immediate space, giving the Saints a little bit of financial breathing room in case they need to make future moves during the season. The Trufant signing was finalized with Tuesday's wire.

Murray is coming off the best season of his career in terms of yards per carry (minimum 100 carries), averaging 4.5 yards on 146 attempts last season for the Saints. He scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) while serving as a spell back to ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, and found the end zone 11 times in his two seasons as a Saint.

Prior to his time in New Orleans, Murray played for the Vikings, racking up 1,420 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his two campaigns in Minnesota. He began his career with the Raiders, posting his best overall season in 2015 with 1,066 rushing yards and six touchdowns on his way to his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.

At 31, he'll likely find work elsewhere (Baltimore, perhaps?). Meanwhile, New Orleans will roll with Kamara, Tony Jones Jr., and Dwayne Washington, putting more of the responsibility on the shoulders of the Saints' $75 million man.

Related Content

news

Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, plans to stay in touch with Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Tuesday he wasn't shocked by the outcome of the Patriots' QB competition, explaining he always approached his first season as if he was the quarterback atop the depth chart. 
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame RB Sam 'Bam' Cunningham dies at 71

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and a legendary college player at USC, has died at age 71.
news

Buccaneers add WR Chris Godwin (quad) to injury report

The Buccaneers listed WR Chris Godwin as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to a quad injury. Godwin wasn't on the injury report Monday.
news

Seahawks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test prior to home games

Seattle announced on Tuesday its COVID-19 policy for all fans who plan to attend games inside of Lumen Field this season.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady still upset with 'very pointless' jersey number changes

After years of playing the game with certain focuses in mind, Tom Brady recently expressed why the NFL's jersey number change rule still upsets him entering his 22nd season. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'optimistic' T.J. Watt deal will 'get done,' All-Pro OLB will practice and play this week

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt didn't play a down in the preseason while attempting to leverage a contract extension. But despite that, his head coach believes he'll practice on Wednesday, play on Sunday against the Bills, and to boot, play well.
news

Seahawks set to adjust LT Duane Brown's contract, convert roster bonuses into guarantees

Seattle is welcoming veteran tackle Duane Brown back with a restructured deal that will give him some added financial security entering the 2021 season.
news

Jon Gruden doesn't 'really feel pressure' ahead of fourth season with Raiders

Year four as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders will come with postseason expectations for Jon Gruden. General manager Mike Mayock, entering just his third year, made that clear last week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Cowboys expect to have La'el Collins for Week 1, plus other news from around the NFL.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 'I think I'm the best receiver in the league'

﻿Amari Cooper﻿ believes he's the NFL's best wide receiver. Numbers say otherwise, and the Cowboy knows it, but on Monday, Cooper intimated that it could just be a matter of time before perception catches up with reality -- at least, his reality.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW