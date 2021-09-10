NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Jameis Winston outthrows Aaron Rodgers

DeAngelo Hall: In a clash between Alabama QBs, Mac Jones outshines Tua Tagovailoa with 330 yards and two TDs through the air, and he's aided by three takeaways from the Patriots' D. The Mac Jones Era in New England begins with a win.

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have to wait long for their first-round selection of Najee Harris to bear fruit. The rookie running back starts the season with a bang, rushing for 120 yards and two scores against the Bills.

Marc Ross: Andy Dalton has the second-worst win percentage in prime-time games (.261) since 2000 -- and those struggles continue Sunday night in Los Angeles. The veteran is benched at halftime after being shut out and mustering just 100 yards of total offense. In steps rookie sensation Justin Fields, who leads the Bears to a comeback win against a Rams defense that can't overcome the offseason losses of Brandon Staley, John Johnson, Troy Hill and Michael Brockers﻿. Fields' debut includes one passing TD and another on the ground.

Joe Thomas: In the "Who said it's too early to be vying for the No. 1 overall pick?" bowl, the expected cellar dwellers of the NFL battle it out, with the Texans topping the Jaguars, 24-13. In his NFL debut, Trevor Lawrence records one TD pass and two picks to help Houston's David Culley earn his first win as an NFL head coach.