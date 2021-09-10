Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Jameis Winston outthrows Aaron Rodgers

Published: Sep 10, 2021 at 10:23 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 1 schedule).

Shaun O'Hara: Jameis Winston goes into Week 1 without three of the Saints' top four receivers from last season -- Jared Cook, Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas, who begins the season on the PUP list -- but he's up to the challenge. The former No. 1 overall pick outthrows reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who returned all of his weapons and then some, giving confidence to Saints fans in the new era.

Related Links

DeAngelo Hall: In a clash between Alabama QBs, Mac Jones outshines Tua Tagovailoa with 330 yards and two TDs through the air, and he's aided by three takeaways from the Patriots' D. The Mac Jones Era in New England begins with a win.

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have to wait long for their first-round selection of Najee Harris to bear fruit. The rookie running back starts the season with a bang, rushing for 120 yards and two scores against the Bills.

Marc Ross: Andy Dalton has the second-worst win percentage in prime-time games (.261) since 2000 -- and those struggles continue Sunday night in Los Angeles. The veteran is benched at halftime after being shut out and mustering just 100 yards of total offense. In steps rookie sensation Justin Fields, who leads the Bears to a comeback win against a Rams defense that can't overcome the offseason losses of Brandon Staley, John Johnson, Troy Hill and Michael Brockers﻿. Fields' debut includes one passing TD and another on the ground.

Joe Thomas: In the "Who said it's too early to be vying for the No. 1 overall pick?" bowl, the expected cellar dwellers of the NFL battle it out, with the Texans topping the Jaguars, 24-13. In his NFL debut, Trevor Lawrence records one TD pass and two picks to help Houston's David Culley earn his first win as an NFL head coach.

Brian Baldinger: To me, preseason matters and Washington played most -- if not all -- the starters at some point in the preseason. That's why I like the Football Team to begin the season 1-0 with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They improved the league's No. 2 overall defense from a year ago (albeit vs. many inferior teams in 2020) at all three levels. They return their best interior pass rusher in ﻿Matthew Ioannidis﻿, who missed most of 2020 with a torn biceps. They drafted Jamin Davis to add speed and play-making ability at the second level. On the back end, they return a healthy ﻿Landon Collins﻿ and added great corner William Jackson III in free agency. The Chargers' offense will have its hands full and struggle to move the ball Sunday, and the Washington defense will keep its place in the top five against a much more difficult schedule this season.

Full NFL Week 1 schedule

Thursday, September 9

Sunday, September 12

Monday, September 13

Related Content

news

NFL bold predictions, Championship Sunday: Jaire Alexander picks Tom Brady TWICE

Which Green Bay defender will get the best of Tom Brady? Can Sean McDermott lead the Bills back to the Super Bowl with an upset of the Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.
news

NFL bold predictions, Divisional Round: Lamar Jackson tops Josh Allen as rusher AND passer

Can Lamar Jackson top Josh Allen as a runner AND thrower? Will the Browns shock the Chiefs? Which Bucs' receiver is poised for a big performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.
news

NFL bold predictions, Super Wild Card Weekend: Washington sacks Tampa Bay!

Can Washington knock off Tampa Bay? Will Lamar Jackson's Ravens get revenge against the Titans? Which kicker is poised to hit a game-winner? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 17: Eagles' Jalen Hurts shreds Washington defense

Can Jalen Hurts play spoiler against Washington? Will the Rams overcome the loss of key offensive players to earn a playoff berth? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 16: Ryan Tannehill steals Aaron Rodgers' spotlight

Will Ryan Tannehill outplay Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night? Can Philip Rivers and the Colts hand Pittsburgh its fourth straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 15: Washington D shuts down Seahawks

Can Washington's defense continue its hot streak against Seattle? Will Derrick Henry build off last week's 200-yard effort? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 14: Jalen Hurts bedevils Saints' D in starting debut

How will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts perform in his starting debut? Can Nick Chubb and the Browns avenge their Week 1 loss to Baltimore? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 13: Steelers lose; Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb run amok

Can Washington hand Pittsburgh its first loss? Will Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb go off in Sunday's Browns-Titans game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 12: Bills' defense stifles Justin Herbert

Will the Broncos end the Saints' seven-game win streak? Can the Patriots slow down Arizona's electric offense? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 11: Lamar Jackson runs wild vs. Titans

Who will be the leading rusher in Sunday's Titans-Ravens game? Can the Chiefs avenge their only loss of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 10: Joe Burrow knocks off undefeated Steelers

Can the Joe Burrow-led Bengals hand the Steelers their first loss? Will Tom Brady bounce back from one of his worst games? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW