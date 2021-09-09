Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers says uncertain future doesn't add pressure but focus: 'We're going to enjoy this year'

Published: Sep 09, 2021 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The future of the Green Bay Packers remains a beautiful mystery. But for at least one more season, the reigning NFC North champs have all the pieces in place to make another deep playoff run.

Things have cooled after an offseason of rumors and a high-profile spat between NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the team brass. But boiling under the surface remains the red-hot question about the long-term viability of how the club is constructed with Rodgers under center.

Those unknowns about the future could add pressure to the 2021 campaign, making those within the building feel like this team must finish the job if it's genuinely Green Bay's "Last Dance" with this core.

However, Rodgers doesn't see it as pressure at all.

"I'm speaking personally and I can't speak for everybody," Rodgers said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "But the feeling that I get with the energy in the locker room is not pressure. It's focus. I think it's the right perspective and the right type of focus. We know we have a talented team. We know what the expectations are."

Not only could 2022 bring about the end to the Rodgers-era in Green Bay, but several other key players also have their future in question. Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is a free agent after this year (barring being slapped with the franchise tag) and noted this week there is no chance a long-term contract gets done before the season. Fellow wideouts ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ and ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ and tight end ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ are on expiring deals. And that's just on offense.

The lingering questions about whether a breakup of the current core could be in the future have provided the impetus for the 2021 Packers to get back to the Super Bowl finally.

"This is probably the hungriest team that I've ever been around, honestly, just because we have been so close a number of times now," Adams said.

After back-to-back losses in the NFC Championship, the sense of urgency is for the Packers not just to win the division or a couple of playoff games but lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in Rodgers' career.

"We're just focusing on accountability and holding each other accountable because regardless of what happens with any of our situations, this group will not be together the way it is now in years down the line," Rodgers said. "So we're going to enjoy this year for all that it has to offer, and each other, and I think that's the right perspective to have when you get in this situation."

If the Packers truly enjoy this year, it will end in L.A. in February. Then another offseason of question can kickstart with confetti as a backdrop.

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'I know that I'm a No. 1 receiver in this league'

Signing with the New York Jets this offseason, receiver Corey Davis is ready to change the perception that he's merely a good second fiddle.
news

Tom Brady in Bucs hype video: 'Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now'

If you need some help getting pumped for the first game of the season, the Buccaneers provided a Tom Brady-narrated hype video just for that purpose.
news

Jameis Winston 'grateful' for second chance to be a starting QB: 'I'm not taking anything for granted'

After beating out Tayson Hill for the starting job in New Orleans, former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston said "it's a blessing" to lead the Saints.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo confirms he's 49ers' starter, even if Kyle Shanahan won't say it

The answer, according to the 49ers' unofficial depth chart,  to who is the San Francisco starting quarterback is the one we expected all along: ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains QB1 in the Bay Area.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) limited in practice 

The big question for Big Blue this week: will ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ be ready to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday? Wednesday's designation offered a glimpse into what the answer might be.
news

Vikings sign RT Brian O'Neill to five-year, $92.5M extension

The Vikings have secured their future on the right edge of their offensive line. Minnesota has signed right tackle Brian O'Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Cam Newton: 'I have a lot of football still in me'

Cam Newton is no longer a Patriots quarterback, but the former NFL MVP has zero plans on retiring. In his first public comments since being released by the Pats, Newton shared a short Instagram clip previewing an upcoming video in which he plans to tell a bigger story.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 8

The Ravens add RB depth while the Vikings locked down one of its starters ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz fully participates in practice Wednesday, will play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

QB ﻿Carson Wentz﻿, once feared to potentially be lost for a large chunk of the season due to foot surgery, will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Colts HC Frank Reich said. He's on track to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Trevor Lawrence selected team captain by Jaguars teammates

Trevor Lawrence is already bearing the weight of a franchise's hopes on his shoulders. He'll do so with a C patch on his chest. Lawrence was named a Jaguars team captain following a team vote, James Palmer reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW