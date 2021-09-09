Week 1 NFL game picks: Buccaneers top Cowboys; Bills start 1-0

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati)

Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX





Sometimes the preseason says plenty. These were two of the worst offenses all August, from the games to the practice reports. Joe Burrow's timing, accuracy and confidence all figure to be impacted by his time off recovering from an ACL tear. While the Bengals' offensive line issues have been somewhat overblown -- I'd take them over the Vikings' line! -- this is a brutal Week 1 matchup against a Minnesota front with four excellent starters, none of whom were around a year ago. Cincinnati's defense could also be sneaky good and match up well, so I feel more confident in this being a low-scoring affair than I do about the Vikings covering three points on the road.