Tom Brady in Bucs hype video: 'Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now'

If you need some help getting pumped for the first game of the season, the Bucs provided a Tom Brady -narrated hype video just for that purpose.

"Tonight, we turn the page," Brady says. "We may be champions, but once again, we suit up as the unproven. ... So whoever you are, know this. There's no fight you can bring, there's no hell you can raise that's greater than all that we've been through together. After all, every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now."