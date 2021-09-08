Presented By

2021 NFL Kickoff: What to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers

Published: Sep 08, 2021 at 03:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2021 · 0-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 · 0-0

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) | Raymond James Stadium


It should come as no surprise that the NFL schedule makers pitted the defending Super Bowl champions against the traditional draw of the franchise known as “America’s Team” for its 2021 regular-season lid-lifter. After a preseason in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys combined for a dismal 1-6 record, and held back their star players with limited -- if any -- action, Thursday night will finally unveil what kind of engine both truly have under the hood to begin the 2021 campaign.


The matchup offers intrigue in droves, from the return of ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ from injury to Tom Brady embarking upon his age-44 season.


Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Buccaneers host the Cowboys:


1) Dak is back. How will Prescott look in his first game action? He sat the entire preseason with a shoulder strain almost exactly 11 months since suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against the Giants last Oct. 11. Does he move with the appearance of comfort and confidence? Does he run without any sign of hesitation? Will the Cowboys' offensive game plan ease his return, at least early in the game, with a lot of short throws on quick reads that would help keep him upright and untouched? It’s not a formula for the season – unbridled Dak is the best Dak – but it might be better for his re-introduction to NFL game speed, especially against the Bucs’ stellar defensive front seven.


2) The GOAT Story, Chapter 22. The year is 2045. Tom Brady, age 68, is looking fit as ever and, thanks to new advances in geriatrics, can still knock an apple off a tree stump with a football from 30 yards away. He’s still slicing up NFL defenses in pursuit of a 15th Super Bowl ring, and … OK, we’re not quite there yet. But here in 2021, the assumption on how Brady looks coming off yet another Super Bowl crown at 44, entering his 22nd season, shouldn’t be that he’s bound to have slipped. He’s beyond such mortal inevitabilities. Assume instead that he continues to be a marvel of longevity, and effective enough to keep delivering NFL wins, until he proves otherwise.


3) How will Dallas’ new look at LB fare? The Cowboys have infused first-round rookie Micah Parsons and former Falcons safety ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Keanu Neal﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ into their starting linebacking corps to rave preseason reviews. Even veteran ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Leighton Vander Esch﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, who hopes to vanquish injury woes that shortened his availability the past two seasons, is moving from the Mike position back to the weakside spot he manned as one of NFL Media senior draft analyst Gil Brandt’s All-Rookie performers in 2018. The aforementioned Brady is masterful at turning missteps in coverage by linebackers into completions. Between Parsons’ youth, Neal’s position switch and Vander Esch’s health, there is no grace period in Week 1. The odd man out in this shuffle is ﻿﻿Jaylon Smith﻿﻿, who hasn’t missed a regular season game for the Cowboys in the last four years. His play slipped significantly in 2020, however, which led to preseason trade speculation and questions about the value he can provide against a $63.75 million contract signed in 2019. The Cowboys, for now, are moving on with Smith in a backup role.


4) How will the Bucs deploy rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka? With two proven edge rushers in ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ already rostered, the Bucs used a first-round pick on another one in Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. He was everything the club could’ve hoped for in the preseason, and now the Bucs have the luxury of juggling the trio. Or will they? “There's situations where I could see in the future, down the road, where we have all three of them out there," coach Bruce Arians said in training camp. Down the road can mean a lot of things, and perhaps it won’t mean Week 1. But with Barrett and Pierre-Paul combining for 31 starts and 17.5 sacks in 2020, it will be intriguing to see who is sidelined when Tryon-Shoyinka gets his snaps against the Cowboys.

Related Content

news

What to watch for in Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys-Steelers

Two of the most storied franchises in NFL chronicle will kick off the NFL preseason, as the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on FOX. 
news

What to watch for in New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game on 'Thursday Night Football'

A Super Bowl LIII rematch kicks off Week 14, as Cam Newton and the Patriots (6-6) face Jared Goff and the first-place Rams (8-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football, airing on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime.
news

What to watch for in Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night

Injuries and reserve/COVID-19 list designations have ravaged the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) in recent weeks, but the team will look much closer to full strength against the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) .
news

What to watch for in Cardinals-Seahawks on 'Thursday Night Football'

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-3) face Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field on "Thursday Night Football," airing on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime.
news

What to watch for in Colts-Titans on 'Thursday Night Football'

First place is on the line as Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) collide with Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football from Nissan Stadium, which airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime.
news

What to watch for in Falcons-Panthers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Matt Ryan leads the Falcons (1-6) into Bank of America Stadium to face Teddy Bridgewater and the host Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football," airing on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

What to watch for in Giants-Eagles on 'Thursday Night Football'

Daniel Jones and the Giants (1-5) face Carson Wentz and the Eagles (1-4-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in the latest installment of "Thursday Night Football," airing on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime.
news

What to watch for in Chiefs-Bills on Monday night

Following red-hot starts, the Chiefs (4-1) and Bills (4-1) are each coming off stumbles and looking to get back on track when they clash Monday on NFL Network and FOX and streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 
news

What to watch for in Buccaneers-Bears on 'Thursday Night Football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) will square off with Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears (3-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET from Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football, airing on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

What to watch for in Broncos-Jets on Thursday night

The Denver Broncos (0-3) square off with the host New York Jets (0-3) in the latest installment of "Thursday Night Football" exclusively on the NFL Network. 
news

What to watch for in Dolphins-Jaguars on 'Thursday Night Football'

For the second straight week, an intrastate matchup takes centerstage, as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) host the Miami Dolphins (0-2) at TIAA Bank Field, kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football, exclusively on the NFL Network.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW