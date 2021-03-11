2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

Something has to give in Chicago. The Bears have a ton of cap space committed to their defense and little wiggle room to maneuver this offseason. They don't have a quarterback. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy may only have one year to turn things around.





The simplest move might be trading Akiem Hicks﻿, Kyle Fuller or even Khalil Mack for draft picks, but does that help Pace's win-now priority? A trade for Russell Wilson still sounds like a pipe dream, but these defenders could be involved in a theoretical deal with Seattle. I have no clue what the Bears are going to do this offseason, but they are a prime candidate to make some moves out of desperation.