2021 NFL free agency guide: Which teams will be spenders? Which players could be traded?

Something has to give in Chicago. The Bears have a ton of cap space committed to their defense and little wiggle room to maneuver this offseason. They don't have a quarterback. General manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy may only have one year to turn things around.





The simplest move might be trading Akiem Hicks, Kyle Fuller or even Khalil Mack for draft picks, but does that help Pace's win-now priority? A trade for Russell Wilson still sounds like a pipe dream, but these defenders could be involved in a theoretical deal with Seattle. I have no clue what the Bears are going to do this offseason, but they are a prime candidate to make some moves out of desperation.