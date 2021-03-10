Around the NFL

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry garnering trade interest from teams

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 02:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ hasn't lived up to this first-round status in two seasons with the New England Patriots. A fresh start could be one option for the big-bodied wide receiver.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that teams have been calling the Patriots to see if they're willing to part with Harry.

"(Harry is an) interesting guy to watch here as we get into the start of the league year, maybe a little bit further, as we get closer to the draft because there's going to be a lot of moving parts in New England ... particularly this year," Garafolo said.

Teams can call all they want to fish for trade possibilities. That clubs feel they could pry the wideout away from New England underscores his lack of production in two seasons.

The No. 32 overall pick in 2019, Harry has compiled just 45 catches for 414 yards with four TDs in 21 games over his first two seasons. For comparison, last year, ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ put up 28 catches for 537 yards and three TDs in his first six games as a rookie.

Despite having the opportunity in a wide-open receiver corps in New England, Harry hasn't become the dominant force the Pats envisioned when making him a first-round selection. The 23-year-old has shown flashes as a potential back-shoulder maven but has never put it all together. Just once in his 21 games played has Harry earned more than 50 yards receiving.

Could a fresh start in a different offense -- perhaps one that stretches the field vertically better to open the underneath routes for Harry -- rejuvenate the wideout's young career? Teams calling to see if he's available suggests that talent evaluators believe he could if put in the right situation.

Bill Belichick is famously not shy about moving on if he feels a fit has run its course. The Pats trading Harry wouldn't be a surprise. The question is what price would it take to pry the first-round pick away from New England after just two seasons?

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones has no regrets on Dak Prescott's deal: 'I overpaid for' most things that proved to be special

The Cowboys backed up the Brink's truck to ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s doorstep this week, finally accomplishing what the football world has been waiting on for nearly two years. Jerry Jones does not -- and will not -- have buyer's remorse.
news

Giants cut cost with release of OL Kevin Zeitler

The Giants announced Wednesday that they released guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿, who was brought to New York as part of the 2019 Odell Beckham trade. The move saves the Giants $12 million in cap space with $2.5 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.
news

NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

The NFL announced Wednesday 36 compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft spread over 17 teams. The Dallas Cowboys received a league-high four picks.
news

Matt Rhule: Not all QB speculation is true for Panthers

Quarterback remains a point of emphasis for Carolina with free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft drawing near. Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke Wednesday about current QB1 Teddy Bridgewater and speculation surrounding the team's plans to address the position.
news

Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

Buffalo released veteran receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson﻿. Plus, other Wednesday stories Around The NFL is monitoring.
news

Panthers restructure contracts of Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ restructured their contracts to give the club more space under the cap.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington 'not desperate' to find answer at quarterback

Ron Rivers say Washington isn't going to expedite its extended plans just to find a way through some figurative title window. This regime is in it for the long haul.
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon (foot) is healthy and feels ready to go in 2021

﻿Joe Mixon﻿ was supposed to be the Bengals' workhorse back to take pressure off QB Joe Burrow last year. Injuries wrecked those plans. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon is healthy and ready to go in 2021.
news

Saints releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders, LB Kwon Alexander, clearing more cap space

With the salary cap now set, the Saints have begun their aggressive roster trimming, sending two notable names out of town. New Orleans is releasing Kwon Alexander and Emmanuel Sanders.
news

NFL sets values for fifth-year options on 2018 first-rounders

NFL teams have about two months still to decide whether they want to secure a fifth season from their 2018 first-rounders. They now know exactly what they'd be paying.
news

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'I still got a lot more room to grow'

Buffalo Bills linebacker ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿ has been named to two straight Pro Bowls. The former first-rounder knows there is still a lot more room for him to grow.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW