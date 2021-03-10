Patriots WR N'Keal Harry garnering trade interest from teams

﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ hasn't lived up to this first-round status in two seasons with the New England Patriots. A fresh start could be one option for the big-bodied wide receiver.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that teams have been calling the Patriots to see if they're willing to part with Harry.

"(Harry is an) interesting guy to watch here as we get into the start of the league year, maybe a little bit further, as we get closer to the draft because there's going to be a lot of moving parts in New England ... particularly this year," Garafolo said.

Teams can call all they want to fish for trade possibilities. That clubs feel they could pry the wideout away from New England underscores his lack of production in two seasons.

The No. 32 overall pick in 2019, Harry has compiled just 45 catches for 414 yards with four TDs in 21 games over his first two seasons. For comparison, last year, ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ put up 28 catches for 537 yards and three TDs in his first six games as a rookie.

Despite having the opportunity in a wide-open receiver corps in New England, Harry hasn't become the dominant force the Pats envisioned when making him a first-round selection. The 23-year-old has shown flashes as a potential back-shoulder maven but has never put it all together. Just once in his 21 games played has Harry earned more than 50 yards receiving.

Could a fresh start in a different offense -- perhaps one that stretches the field vertically better to open the underneath routes for Harry -- rejuvenate the wideout's young career? Teams calling to see if he's available suggests that talent evaluators believe he could if put in the right situation.