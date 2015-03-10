Winners and losers from Tradeapolooza

Nick Foles: He's going from an offense led by one of the best offensive minds in the NFL to an offense led by ... Frank Cignetti. The Rams haven't been able to create offense under Jeff Fisher, and there will be a ton of pressure on this team to win now. The spectre of moving out of St. Louis hangs over the situation. Foles does not have great talent around him, although he will be playing with a great defense. In short: This will be an uphill battle.