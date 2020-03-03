2020 NFL free agency: Cowboys head teams with most at stake

Let's be honest: Jacoby Brissett isn't the guy. I believe Philip Rivers is. And Indy certainly has the cash to land the 38-year-old signal-caller. Still, last month, Rivers told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer that he wants to play for two more years max. So, if the Colts nab Rivers for the present, they also need to start thinking about the plan for the future. Ballard has made magic in retooling the Colts, but finding Indy's next two quarterbacks will be his biggest challenge yet. And it's only everything for a roster that otherwise could be ready to make a serious run at the Lombardi Trophy.