Draft Debate

Presented By

2020 NFL Draft: What SHOULD the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

Published: Apr 03, 2020 at 04:00 AM

There's a widespread assumption that the Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to begin the proceedings on April 23. But is that the best use of the selection? The question we have is simple:

What should the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

MICHAEL ROBINSON: Cincinnati should keep veteran Andy Dalton and trade back to get more quality picks. There's a good chance a team would give Cincy a few picks, including an additional first-rounder, to move out of the No. 1 pick. I would REALLY consider making a deal like that if I'm the Bengals. Depending on how far they move back, the Bengals could spend one of those picks on an off-the-ball linebacker who would immediately make the defense better -- Isaiah Simmons, Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray. They could also spend one of their first-round selections on a premier offensive tackle. With later picks, they should find help at running back, defensive back and receiver (a position with great depth in this class).

NATE BURLESON: My advice: Don't make this more difficult than it needs to be. Go get Joe Burrow. Sometimes the fit just works, like when the Cleveland Cavaliers had the first pick and drafted an Ohio kid in LeBron James. I'm not saying Burrow is going to have a LeBron-sized career, but he has the best chance at making the same type of home-state impact in Cincinnati.

DEANGELO HALL: The Bengals should draft a quarterback with the first pick, but contrary to popular opinion, I'd take Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Now fully cleared to compete without any restrictions, according to the agency that represents him, Tua brings so many dimensions to an offense and his style would fit well with the weapons around him. Joe Burrow, who is coming off one of the best college seasons by a quarterback in history, lost a QB battle to Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State before he transferred to LSU. And Haskins might not even be the QB1 in Washington this year. Tua should be the guy.

DAVID CARR: First things first. The Bengals should keep veteran QB Andy Dalton. Last season, the offense was so banged up -- and led by a first-year head coach -- that it would have been hard for most QBs to succeed. By sticking with Dalton, Zac Taylor can have some continuity in an odd offseason (and hopefully, we see Cincy run the ball more next year). OK, let's get back to the actual pick. With Dalton in place, the Bengals can draft the best player in this class in Chase Young, adding a great talent to give Cincinnati one of the league's top-tier defensive lines.

SHAUN O'HARA: There's no debate! Cincinnati needs to take Joe Burrow and start anew at the quarterback position. It was clear in 2019 that Andy Dalton was no longer the guy when they benched him in the middle of the season. The Bengals sit in the best possible position to get their QB of the future, and that's Burrow.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Who is this year's can't-miss prospect?

Who is the can't-miss prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? David Carr makes a case for wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but Joe Thomas has his eyes on a defensive player. NFL Network analysts debate six candidates!

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver taken off the board?

Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the 2022 NFL Draft? Six NFL analysts are split between several top talents, including Alabama's Jameson Williams, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and USC's Drake London.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1?

Which team most needs to select a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? NFL analysts discuss three teams that must address the position on Day 1.

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1, and for which prospect?

Which NFL team should pull off a draft day trade to move up in Round 1 on Thursday night? And for which prospect? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Only 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL analysts debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Who should be the first pass catcher off the board?

The 2021 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, but who should be the first pass catcher off the board? Brian Baldinger thinks Ja'Marr Chase should get the honor, but Joe Thomas disagrees. Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL Draft: Who's the best defensive player in this year's class?

Though it is an offense-heavy prospect crop, we can't overlook the talented individuals on the other side of the ball. Who's the best defensive player in the 2021 NFL Draft class? NFL Network analysts debate!

news

Which team won the 2020 NFL Draft? Ravens, Fins make waves

There were 255 players selected in this year's draft. After surveying the picks of all 32 teams, which franchise won the 2020 NFL Draft? NFL analysts debate!

news

2020 NFL Draft: Which prospect is everyone wrong about?

Opinions of prospects have been forming for months and now that we're hours away from the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL.com analysts debate who's the one player everyone's wrong about -- for better or worse?

news

Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, decision makers are feeling the crunch as they finalize their draft boards. But which team is under the most pressure? Brian Baldinger says it's Dave Gettleman and the Giants, but four others disagree. Let's debate!

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW