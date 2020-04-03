2020 NFL Draft: What SHOULD the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

MICHAEL ROBINSON: Cincinnati should keep veteran Andy Dalton and trade back to get more quality picks. There's a good chance a team would give Cincy a few picks, including an additional first-rounder, to move out of the No. 1 pick. I would REALLY consider making a deal like that if I'm the Bengals. Depending on how far they move back, the Bengals could spend one of those picks on an off-the-ball linebacker who would immediately make the defense better -- Isaiah Simmons, Patrick Queen or Kenneth Murray. They could also spend one of their first-round selections on a premier offensive tackle. With later picks, they should find help at running back, defensive back and receiver (a position with great depth in this class).