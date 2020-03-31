Around the NFL

Tua Tagovailoa 'fully cleared and ready to compete'

Published: Mar 31, 2020 at 12:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tua Tagovailoa has passed each hurdle thrown his way during recovery from hip surgery.

The former Alabama quarterback has made strides to the point that Chris Cabott, president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm which represents Tagovailoa, is confident enough to pronounce him fully cleared.

"Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions," Cabott told Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports.

Tagovailoa passed the fourth medical checkup on his surgically repaired hip earlier this month and posted a video last week looking smooth in his movements.

Tua's doctor, Dr. Lyle Cain, said the quarterback's recovery nearly five months after surgery is significant.

"I am extremely pleased," Cain told Edholm. "If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Everything we've heard and seen thus far related to Tua's recovery has been positive. The unique draft situation unfolding this year due to the COVID-19 shutdowns and cancellation of pro-day workouts hinders the ability for the quarterback to answer every question teams might have about his recovery.

The 'Bama signal-caller was scheduled to have a workout for teams on April 9, which was canceled. Cabott told Edholm his agency is fielding specific requests from teams but wouldn't get into particulars as to whether clubs are seeking workout videos of drills. He noted that his agency is willing to listen to whatever teams are requesting.

With post-combine medical rechecks up in the air, Cain said one option could be for Tagovailoa to undergo another round of imaging in mid-April, which would be sent to all 32 NFL teams.

Given all the positivity surrounding Tagovailoa's recovery, the QB's draft floor likely sits in the top five. Whether a team like the Dolphins or Chargers is prepared to make a move up the draft board to ensure they get a player who could have been in play for the No. 1 overall slot if the injury never occurred remains to be seen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Owner David Tepper still believes in Sam Darnold, requests patience as Panthers build foundation

Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated his belief that Sam Darnold is a "very good quarterback" on Wednesday. Carolina holds the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft as it looks to continue building a foundation.

news

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation establishes Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation has created an annual need-based scholarship for Georgia Tech students in memory of the Yellow Jackets legend and Manning's former teammate, Demaryius Thomas.

news

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive tackle Cam Robinson have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 and has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

news

Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022

The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.

news

Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs but won't reach: 'I'm not overcooking this board'

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears desperately need to fill out their wide receiver room with difference-making talent. But with no first-round pick, new GM Ryan Poles won't reach if all the top-shelf playmakers are off the board by pick No. 39.

news

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW