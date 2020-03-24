Tua Tagovailoa looks good in new workout video

Somewhere on an alternate timeline of reality, Tua Tagovailoa is meeting with NFL teams, getting medical checks, and prepping for one of the most hyped workouts in recent memory. In the current reality our world is facing, his future is shrouded in mystery.

With the NFL no longer performing prospect visits and suspending all NFL-related physicals due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Alabama quarterback's ability to secure his draft stock further is left in limbo.

So, the dynamic southpaw did what any young person might do in a time of lockdowns and pandemic strife: He posted his own update to the football world on social media.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc â Tua. T ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

It's a brief video, but Tagovailoa, who underwent hip surgery following a devastating injury that wiped out his final season at 'Bama, displayed good mobility on his drop and ability to pivot and showed no signs of discomfort.

Is the sample size minuscule, and does it answer no questions a team doctor would surely have about the long-term condition of Tua's hip? Sure. Does he look pretty doggone good, though? Heck yeah.

You don't have to take it from us.

NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah was equally impressed by Tagovailoa's progress returning from the hip injury.

Wow! Tua looks really good right now. Didn't expect to see this so soon. https://t.co/HQb9GKwDwo â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 24, 2020

Tua's draft stock seems to have a floor at No. 5 with the Miami Dolphins, who NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported tried to bring in the quarterback for a medical checkup and visit right before the NFL closed prospect visits but couldn't make it happen.

If Tagovailoa is healthy, he could go as high as No. 2 overall -- if Washington is willing to deal -- to a QB-needy team (Miami, L.A. Chargers, possibly Carolina, etc.) trading up, which would be good for Tua's pocketbook.

With pre-draft workouts thrown out the window due to COVID-19, Tua's chances to prove he's healthy become fewer and further between, making videos like the one posted Monday much more important to his future than your average prospect's social media update.