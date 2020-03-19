Dolphins tried to bring in Tua last week for visit

The Miami Dolphins tried to get Tua Tagovailoa in for a pre-draft visit before the NFL facilities closed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that last week, when the Dolphins brought in players before the league closed facilities, their first call was to the Alabama quarterback to try to bring him in for an update on his surgically repaired hip, per a source informed of the decision. The logistics didn't work out for a visit, but that was their goal, Rapoport added.

The Dolphins, however, did bring in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love -- an potential QB option -- and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins for pre-draft visits last Friday.

Since then, the NFL prohibited teams from conducting pre-draft visits due to growing concerns surrounding the new coronavirus.

Tagovailoa has been cleared to work out following the hip injury that ended his final college season prematurely. His recovery is one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins, who currently pick at No. 5, have been linked to Tua since before the start of last season. Miami's interest in bringing in the dynamic signal-caller for a medical checkup continues the belief that he could be their target on draft day.