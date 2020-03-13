Dolphins host Dobbins, Love for pre-draft visits

Following Thursday's stunning announcements in which the sports world largely came to a halt -- and multiple NFL teams suspended air travel for coaches and scouts and a few announced they were temporarily closing their facilities -- some clubs proceeded with extreme care and caution until the league shut down pre-draft visits.

One of those teams was the Miami Dolphins, who hosted Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins for a pre-draft visit on Friday along with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Dobbins currently is living and training in South Florida, Rapoport added, so no air travel was required for the visit.

Love made the visit before the official shutdown as the Dolphins moved quickly to secure his visit, Rapoport added.

The Dolphins announced Thursday that they have pulled their scouts and coaches from the road during the pre-draft process due to growing concerns over COVID-19.

A projected first-rounder, Love threw for 52 touchdowns and nearly 7,000 yards over his final two seasons at Utah State.

Dobbins, ranked 40th among Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects and the No. 4 running back, is a 5-foot-10, 217-pound production machine out of the backfield. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, he churned out 4,459 yards rushing with an impressive 6.2 yards per carry, eclipsing the 1,000-yard barrier each season.

His junior campaign saw him run for 2,003 yards and 21 scores.

The addition of Dobbins for the Dolphins, who have three first-round picks, would fill a massive need for Miami, which was dead last in the NFL in rushing yards last season, averaging a meager 72.2 per contest.