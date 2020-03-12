Multiple NFL teams suspend travel due to coronavirus

Multiple NFL teams suspended their pro day travel Thursday due to the growing concerns surrounding the new coronavirus known as COVID-19, but the new league year is still set to begin as scheduled this coming Wednesday.

The Washington Redskins were the first team to announce they have suspended all pro day travel, which includes all of their scouts and coaches.

"Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo later reported that the Redskins will also be canceling their 30 pre-draft visits to their facility.

In addition to the Redskins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the New York Giants and New York Jets have pulled all of their coaches and scouts off the road for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Miami Dolphin also announced that they are suspending travel for their scouts and coaches.

Amid the news of teams canceling pro day travel, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league currently has no plans to move the start of the new NFL year, which begins next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The NFL free agent negotiating window is scheduled to open at noon ET Monday, and free agency officially begins Wednesday upon the start of the new league year.

The Baltimore Ravens released the following statement regarding the coronavirus: "The Ravens organization takes this public health matter very seriously. We have implemented internal policies that align with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which continue to evolve. We are closely monitoring every aspect of this situation, and we will adapt our procedures to remain in accordance with CDC recommendations as developments are made."

The Cleveland Browns said in statement they are taking the necessary precautions to ensure safety of their staff "including the reduction of travel by air for our scouting and coaching staff."

"It's too early for us to determine the prudent approach to free agent and draft prospect visits," the Browns said. "Obviously, the situation is fluid and we will continue to monitor and heed the advice of our medical staff and public officials as circumstances evolve."

The Minnesota Vikings also released a statement in which they announced their suspension of travel for coaches and scouts until further notice.

"We continue to closely monitor coronavirus developments and maintain contact with NFL, health officials and other local professional teams," the Vikings said.

Philadelphia Eagles chairman/CEO Jeffrey Lurie announced that starting Friday "our staff, with limited exceptions, have been instructed to work from home."

"We are continuing our preparations for the 2020 season, including free agency and the draft, and will monitor developments as more information becomes available."

Rapoport also reported that teams will be briefed by the league office during a conference call later Thursday for guidance on how to proceed.

The NFL also has told all staff except for operationally critical employees to work from home until further notice beginning Friday -- "out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our communities as our foremost priority," per Rapoport.

The University of Michigan announced that Friday's pro day officially has been cancelled.

The 2020 NFL Draft currently is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.

The NBA announced Wednesday that it was suspending its season until further notice after reports that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the aftermath of the NBA's decision, the NHL announced Thursday that it has "paused" its season as well.

Also on Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced upcoming championship events, most notably the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, would be played, but would take place without fans in attendance. Since that announcement, though, multiple conference basketball tournaments -- ACC, Big Ten, SEC, PAC-12 -- announced their cancelations on Thursday morning.

Major League Soccer also released a Thursday statement that play would be suspended for 30 days.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the PGA Tour would continue to be played, but without fans in attendance.