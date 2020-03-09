Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Previous rank: 7



Tua lacks ideal height for the position but he has quick feet, eyes and release. He primarily operates in the gun but he will take some snaps under center. He is very crisp and urgent in his setup. He throws off a firm platform and he spins the ball really well. He always throws with the proper pace on slants and crossers. He doesn't have an overpowering arm but he can still place balls in tight windows. He understands how to hold and manipulate safeties with his eyes. He makes good decisions in the RPO game. He is a nifty runner but he prefers to buy time behind the line and remain in passing mode. He did struggle with identifying some underneath defenders when in the red zone. He is coming off a serious hip injury and that must be factored into his evaluation. Overall, Tua is the ultimate point guard. If he can remain healthy, he has the potential to be one of the NFL's most efficient passers.