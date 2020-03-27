Five team fits for Cam Newton; Kyle Allen to win Redskins job?

The same can be said for the Falcons' roll of the dice on Gurley. Although there are serious concerns about his knee, especially given the dramatic reduction in touches and production last season, Atlanta can reap the rewards if his diminished returns were more a product of poor deployment/utilization than injury. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter could ultimately determine whether Gurley re-emerges as a success story, depending on how he elects to feature the multi-purpose threat in the game plan. If Gurley starts to spit out 100-yard scrimmage games on a regular basis once again, we will know that the Rams' mismanagement of his role is what really led to the decline in production.