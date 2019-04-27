2019 NFL Draft: Most improved groups across the league

Tampa's first five picks, spread over the first four rounds, were all on the defensive side of the ball. LSU's Devin White (No. 5 overall) will join Lavonte David to comprise one of the fastest linebacker duos in the league. The Bucs loaded up in the secondary with two cornerbacks (Sean Bunting, No. 39 overall, and Jamel Dean, No. 94 overall) and a safety (Mike Edwards, No. 99 overall) in Rounds 2 and 3, then a defensive end (Anthony Nelson, No. 107 overall) in Round 4. This isn't the first time Licht has gone heavy on defense, of course, and his previous efforts failed. But this is the clearest sign yet that Arians believes he has the talent to win big now on offense, provided the defense can hold up. Former Jets coach Todd Bowles, now the Bucs' defensive coordinator, has a great chance to rebuild his coaching stock after being fired in New York, because this group already had talented players (David, Jason Pierre-Paul, Vita Vea and Gerald McCoy) before this draft.