2017 NFL Draft: Browns, Texans head quarterback-needy teams

The Jets have Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. Hmm. Who's Larry, who's Curly and who's Moe? Still, you just don't get the feeling Gang Green will be targeting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick. Yes, general manager Mike Maccagnan came out last month and said the Jets could still draft a QB, but it just doesn't seem like that will be a position addressed early in the draft. For one thing, the Jets just gave McCown a one-year, fully guaranteed $6 million contract. And they just took Hackenberg in the second round of last year's draft. I'm thinking Maccagnan and Co. have wisely identified that the franchise is in total rebuild mode, and they're keeping their eyes on the potentially robust 2018 QB class. It'd make sense.