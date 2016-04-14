2016 NFL schedule release: Ranking top nine prime-time games

This is my way-too-early Super Bowl pick for the coming season, so you had better believe it's my No. 1 game in prime time. You can easily make the case that the Patriots and Cardinals have the two best rosters in the game today. Both teams have superb coaches and front offices. And Chandler Jones gets to open the season against the club that just traded him in a blockbuster deal. On national television. In prime time. Yes!