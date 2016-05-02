2016 NFL Draft: Jaguars, Cowboys among most improved teams

Sure, the second-round selection (No. 34 overall) of linebacker Jaylon Smith, who is likely to miss the entire 2016 season after suffering ACL and LCL tears in the Fiesta Bowl, was jaw-dropping. If he hadn't shredded his knee, Smith would've been the best defensive player in the draft; now, he likely won't be a factor until 2017. Yes, Smith is holding out hope he can take the field this year, but this was a major risk for a team that really could've used some defensive help this season.