2015 NFL Draft: Raiders, Browns highlight first-round takeaways

Vic Beasley struck me as a major stretch there. Yes, he put on a show at the "Underwear Olympics" (also known as the NFL Scouting Combine), but I thought he was a mid-first-round talent. While Quinn can coach him up, Todd Gurley should've been the pick. The Georgia running back would've been the perfect guy to complement Matt Ryan and keep the Falcons' defense fresh -- akin to what DeMarco Murray did for Dallas last year. Atlanta does not employ a legit starting NFL running back.