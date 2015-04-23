2015 NFL Draft: Perfect marriages I'd love to see in first round

As mentioned in the intro, this is a fit column, not necessarily a prediction one. And obviously, there is no better outcome for Mariota than to be reunited with Kelly. The Eagles would almost certainly have to trade up to make this happen, but why not? Mariota knows the offense, that's for sure. There will be no learning curve, just instant success and a division title. I believe Mariota can eventually thrive anywhere, but he can immediately thrive in Philly.