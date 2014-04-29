2014 NFL Draft: Rams, Bengals among quarterback-needy teams

I think the Browns are likely to nab a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks. Personally, I think Sammy Watkins should be their pick at No. 4. If he's there, it's a no-brainer. In my mind, Johnny Manziel would be a reach at such a high draft slot. Having said that, Manziel would -- if nothing else -- have the chops to take Cleveland on the road to Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati in the AFC North. And I think he'd be a good fit in coordinator Kyle Shanahan's offense. GM Ray Farmer appears to have mixed feelings about Mr. Football, calling him "electric" and "exciting" while also conceding an important point: "He's different."