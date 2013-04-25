2013 NFL Draft: Nine predictions for how first round will unfold

I'm in the minority on this one, and I don't care. I'm going on recent precedent and the flow of the draft this year. We now have slotted salaries, so a neophyte quarterback won't bust your salary cap. Jake Locker, Christian Ponder and Weeden all went much higher than expected in the past two drafts. Many teams in the first 10 picks of Round 2 need a quarterback. Look for one or more of these teams to get another pick late in Round 1 via trade and take the quarterback they crave. Two names to keep in mind are Mike Glennon and EJ Manuel. I know some NFL executives -- as well as former NFL quarterbacks (and my colleagues) Phil Simms, Rich Gannon and Steve Beuerlein -- think Glennon is the second-best quarterback in the draft.