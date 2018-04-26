Overview

NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos® Triple Zero, invites families and fans of all ages to enjoy a FREE admission, three-day football festival held outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington from April 26-28, 2018. Representing the largest festival footprint ever created by the NFL, spanning the size of nearly twenty-six football fields, fans of all ages and teams may participate in interactive exhibits, immersive games, virtual reality experiences, free player autograph sessions and more!

*You are exposed to weather at NFL Draft Experience so please dress appropriately. *NFL Draft Experience is free and no tickets are required.

DATES AND LOCATION:

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas Hours of Operation: April 26 (Thursday): 12PM – 10 PM April 27 (Friday): 12PM – 10PM April 28 (Saturday): 10AM – 6PM

NFL DRAFT BROADCAST: The 2018 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, FOX and ESPN. Visit NFL.com/network/Draft to check out all the ways to watch the 2018 NFL Draft and make sure to tune-in to NFL Network for exclusive insider access that takes you behind-the-scenes in Dallas.

On-air coverage of the 2018 NFL Draft will begin at the times listed below: April 26 (Thursday): 7PM CT – NFL Network, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) April 27 (Friday): 6PM CT – NFL Network, FOX, ESPN/ESPN2 April 28 (Saturday): 11AM CT – NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

There will be multiple screens at NFL Draft Experience where fans may view this 2018 NFL Draft coverage LIVE!

STAY CONNECTED Follow @NFL and #NFLDraft to get the most up-to-date 2018 NFL Draft news.

Register for Fan Mobile Pass for access to all the action at NFL Draft Experience by visiting NFL.com/FanMobilePass.

Tickets are only required for seating inside the NFL Draft Theater. All other 2018 NFL Draft events are free and no tickets are required.

*The 2018 NFL Draft Ticket Sweepstakes is now closed; however, by attending NFL Draft Experience, fans are eligible for standby tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater. See below for more information.

TICKET FAQ

Do I need tickets for the 2018 NFL Draft, Selection Square or NFL Draft Experience? Tickets are required for all activities inside AT&T Stadium including the NFL Draft Theater and Selection Square. NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos® Triple Zero is free and open to the public.

While NFL Draft Experience is free and no tickets are required, access to exclusive event content and a chance to win prizes are available through registration for Fan Mobile Pass. Register for Fan Mobile Pass at NFL.com/FanMobilePass.

Fans attending NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos® Triple Zero will have the chance to receive standby tickets as seats become available by registering at the event through the Fan Mobile Pass app on Thursday for Round 1, Friday for Rounds 2-3 and Saturday for Rounds 4-7.

May I use my Fan Mobile Pass QR code for all three days of NFL Draft Experience? Yes. Your Fan Mobile Pass QR code will enhance your experience for all three days of NFL Draft Experience.

How do I get tickets for a seat inside the NFL Draft Theater? Download the NFL Draft – Fan Mobile Pass app and register for the standby process when you attend the NFL Draft Experience for an opportunity to get a standby seat inside the theater. When seats become available, you will receive an SMS text message and will have 30 minutes to check in. The SMS will have instructions on where to go.

What are the hours to join the standby line for tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater? For fans who wish to join the standby line, register for the standby process when you attend the NFL Draft Experience on the following dates and times: April 26 (Thursday): 12PM - 10PM April 27 (Friday): 12PM - 10PM April 28 (Saturday): 10AM - 6PM

What if I don’t have a smart phone? You can register for Fan Mobile Pass at designated Fan Mobile Pass kiosks locations in NFL Draft Experience. You will be provided with a card containing your QR code that can be used at NFL Draft Experience.

Am I guaranteed a seat inside the NFL Draft Theater? Can I sit with my friend? When you join the standby line for seats in the theater, you will be prompted to input the number of guests in your party. We will do our best to accommodate seating if you are called.

Can I leave the NFL Draft Theater and return to the same seat? There is no re-entry inside the venue. You must re-register and enter the standby process again if you wish to re-enter after exiting.

Is there anywhere I can see the NFL Draft Theater action quickly for a photo without entering the standby process for a seat? No but there will be multiple large screens within NFL Draft Experience where you may view the NFL Draft.

SECURITY & PROHIBITED ITEMS

*Fans are encouraged not to bring any type of bag to NFL Draft events.

FAQ

