NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys get major boost from 2020 Draft

The virtual draft is over.

You now know what the inside of your general manager's home office looks like. You're aware if he's a dog or cat person. Most importantly, you now have a pretty good idea of the roster your favorite team will take into action in 2020. (Please let there be action in 2020.) So, before we hit up Kliff Kingsbury for a loan, let's sort out all 32 teams in our post-draft edition of the Power Rankings.

Remember, all opinions are mine and mine alone. You have the right disagree with them, even become viscerally angry over them, but please be aware I make no promises to care. Stay safe, everybody.

NOTE: Team movement below reflects changes from the post-free agency Power Rankings.

RANK 1 CHIEFS Previous rank: No. 1



The Chiefs used their first-round pick -- No. 32 overall -- on LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, whose pass-catching ability and elusiveness makes Kansas City's offense almost unfair. Edwards-Helaire is arguably the best receiving back in this draft class, prompting many to connect the dots and imagine a 2020 Chiefs attack using Edwards the way Reid used Brian Westbrook to befuddle opposing defenses in Philadelphia. Big Red said that Edwards-Helaire is better than Westbrook. It begs the question: Are we about to see the full potential of this Chiefs offense? It's a terrifying thought for the rest of the NFL.

RANK 5 TITANS 1 Previous rank: No. 6



First-round pick Isaiah Wilson enters the right tackle competition created by the departure of Jack Conklin. It's an important position for the Titans, who leaned on Conklin to blow open holes for rushing champion Derrick Henry. Speaking of Henry, he has some new backfield company in Darrynton Evans. The third-round pick is a home-run hitter and a solid fit for Tennessee's scheme. With Henry poised to play out 2020 on a one-year franchise tag, could the Titans be grooming Evans as a potential replacement in 2021? Meanwhile, is Jadeveon Clowney still on the radar in Nashville? Tennessee didn't use any of its six picks on a traditional edge rusher. This feels like a perfect fit.

RANK 6 BILLS 2 Previous rank: No. 8



The Bills' draft was a productive one before it began, thanks to the four-pick package that became trade acquisition Stefon Diggs. Buffalo then addressed an area of need with second-round pick A.J. Epenesa, a powerful and versatile defensive lineman who will help mitigate the loss of Shaq Lawson. Third-round pick Zack Moss brings some fresh legs to the backfield and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm -- who took a surprise fall to the fifth round -- gives Buffalo a compelling prospect whose passing skill set greatly contrasts with starter Josh Allen. It's impossible to look at Buffalo's roster and not see it as the strongest in the AFC East -- by a substantial margin.

RANK 7 COWBOYS 4 Previous rank: No. 11



How about them Cowboys? Jerry Jones and company did excellent work in the draft, finding value up and down the board. It might not have been the plan to select a wide receiver in the first round, but Dallas didn't expect CeeDee Lamb to still be on the board at No. 17. Question: Would the 'Boys have re-signed Amari Cooper to that massive contract if they knew Lamb was going to fall to them? We'll never know, but we do know that Lamb joins Cooper and Michael Gallup to form one of the most talented wide receiver groups in football. Elsewhere, Dallas added depth and starting options at offensive line, defensive line and cornerback. This feels like your NFC East favorite.

RANK 8 PACKERS 3 Previous rank: No. 5



Well, that was interesting. Packers fans and football pundits went into the draft expecting Green Bay to add a wide receiver (or two) to help support Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the Packers passed on any receiver from a historically deep class and instead drafted Rodgers' possible replacement with their first-round pick. I may envy Jordan Love's youth, athleticism and bank account, but being Rodgers' teammate at this moment in time feels ... dicey. After taking Love, Green Bay used its next pick on a between-the-tackles pounder in Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. Huh. Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara, the team's third-rounder, could add some value in the passing game in time, but this is not the draft that anyone expected. We imagine Rodgers is fine with some social distancing for the time being.

RANK 10 VIKINGS 4 Previous rank: No. 14



Take a load off, Rick Spielman. The Vikings general manager made history by selecting 15 players in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's the most players acquired in a draft class since the league adopted the seven-round format in 1994. The first pick was LSU star Justin Jefferson, who neatly slides into the wide receiver spot vacated by Stefon Diggs. Jefferson can play outside or in the slot, and you get the feeling he can be an immediate producer playing with the ever-consistent Kirk Cousins. The additions of Jeff Gladney (31st overall pick) and Cameron Dantzler (89th) should provide immediate help to a cornerback room that needed reinforcements. Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland was a nice value add in the second round that immediately ended any possibility of a Trent Williams trade. The Vikings look ready to roll.

RANK 12 BUCCANEERS Previous rank: No. 12



The Bucs made their biggest wave right before the draft with the bombshell trade that brought Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to play with buddy Tom Brady. It remains to be seen how much football is left in ol' Gronk, whose buddy took a vicious beating in nine seasons with the Patriots. With that in mind, it perhaps makes sense to keep both O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, creating tight end depth that will allow Bruce Arians to choose the best spots to deploy Gronkowski. Brady got more good news on Thursday night, when Tampa Bay traded up to land offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick. The Bucs are clearly a team in win-now mode -- they'll be fascinating to watch when football returns. (Please return, football.)

RANK 13 SEAHAWKS 6 Previous rank: No. 7



So are the Seahawks out on bringing back Jadeveon Clowney or not? Pete Carroll said the free-agent defender could still return to Seattle, but then the Seahawks moved up 11 spots in the second round to select Tennessee edge defender Darrell Taylor. Seattle added another edge player in Day 3, taking Syracuse's Alton Robinson early in the fifth round. Carroll and GM John Schneider now have protection if Clowney signs elsewhere, but it's also fair to wonder if the three-time Pro Bowler could still be in their plans. Few teams in the NFL were worse at getting to the quarterback last season. Then again, Clowney was part of that problem, contributing just three of Seattle's 28 sacks. Decisions, decisions.

RANK 14 EAGLES 5 Previous rank: No. 9



Packers fans were stunned to watch their team draft a quarterback in the first round of Thursday's draft. Eagles supporters were similarly befuddled when GM Howie Roseman pulled the trigger on Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick. On the surface, it doesn't seem like a position of need, but Philly can no longer ignore the possibility that Carson Wentz will simply never be a durable quarterback. Hurts provides Doug Pederson with much-needed insurance and a dynamic athlete opposing teams must factor into the game plan (think: Taysom Hill in New Orleans). And let's not act like the Eagles didn't help Wentz out: The team used its first pick (25th overall) on explosive TCU star Jalen Reagor, who molded himself into a first-round target despite being saddled with subpar QB play in college. Deep breath, Eagles fans.

RANK 15 PATRIOTS 1 Previous rank: No. 16



I joked on Twitter that Bill Belichick traded out of the first round because he didn't want anyone to see the inside of his house. In reality, it was just the Patriots coach doing the most Belichickian thing possible -- beginning their most highly scrutinized draft in ages by selecting a safety out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne. Classic. Kyle Dugger is a very good prospect, but it speaks to the reality in New England: Tom Brady might be gone, but the fundamentals of team-building are unchanged on Patriot Way. The Pats didn't use any of their 10 picks on a quarterback -- a decision that shows faith in 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham ... or hints at the impending acquisition of a known veteran. Hi, Andy Dalton.

RANK 18 FALCONS Previous rank: No. 18



Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper called first-round pick A.J. Terrell "one of the biggest reaches of the past few years." Oof. Rumors swirled about Atlanta potentially moving up to grab one of the top two corners in this class, but the Falcons ended up staying home to address a serious position of need. GM Thomas Dimitroff better hope Kiper is losing his fastball. Draft critiques aside, this has been a solid offseason overall for the Falcons, who added running back Todd Gurley and pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and traded for tight end Hayden Hurst after losing Austin Hooper in free agency. There won't be another reprieve for Dan Quinn and Dimitroff if Atlanta misses the playoffs for a third straight year.

RANK 19 BROWNS Previous rank: No. 19



It's all there for Baker Mayfield. The Browns' talented crop of playmakers got better with the addition of tight end Austin Hooper in free agency. The offensive line got a much-needed makeover at tackle with the arrival of free-agent acquisition Jack Conklin and first-round pick Jedrick Wills. The obvious holes are gone, and so are the excuses for Mayfield, who disappointed mightily in 2019 after a record-setting rookie campaign. Give the Browns credit: They still believe in Mayfield's potential, and they have done everything they can -- from coaching hires to roster moves -- to put the former No. 1 overall pick in a position to succeed. Now all Mayfield has to do is ... make the leap.

RANK 21 BRONCOS 4 Previous rank: No. 25



The Broncos appear serious about turning over the reins of their franchise to quarterback Drew Lock, so it only makes sense to surround the second-year passer with more legitimate talent. Running back Melvin Gordon and guard/center Graham Glasgow were imported in free agency, and Denver used the 15th overall pick on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who fills an obvious need opposite Courtland Sutton. John Elway wasn't done, however. The GM used Denver's second pick on another wide receiver, this time Penn State standout KJ Hamler, your classic Undersized Vertical Deep Threat Guy (UVDTG). Everyone wants their own Tyreek Hill these days. If Elway is right about Lock, the Broncos should be able to hold their own in the high-flying AFC West.

RANK 22 JETS 2 Previous rank: No. 20



With Joe Douglas in charge, it feels like the Jets finally have a grown-up in the room. The GM has Super Bowl rings for his contributions to championship teams in Baltimore and Philadelphia, and his sensible approach to team building was on display in this draft. Offensive tackle and wide receiver were the two biggest needs for New York, and Douglas addressed those with his first two picks: LT Mekhi Becton (11th overall) and Baylor WR Denzel Mims, who surprisingly slid to the Jets at No. 59. The selections of Becton and fourth-rounder Cameron Clarke capped a complete offseason makeover of the Jets' offensive line, which may have five new starters in 2020. Like we saw with the Browns and Baker Mayfield, the Jets were aggressive in addressing roster issues that held back their prized young quarterback last season. Now it's on Sam Darnold to take the next step.

RANK 23 CHARGERS 1 Previous rank: No. 24



Let's welcome Justin Herbert, who becomes just the latest QB prospect to blast away an offseason's worth of notebook ledes exclaiming "Team X views Tyrod Taylor as a potential long-term starter." That was never going to be the case in L.A., and the Dolphins removed a potentially agonizing decision when they selected Tua Tagovailoa the pick before the Bolts hit the clock at No. 6. Herbert is big -- 6-foot-6 big -- and has the tools to be a star, but we're told it may take time. That makes Taylor the perfect in-house option to hold the fort. We'll see how long the Chargers can resist temptation. GM Tom Telesco made more waves on Thursday night by trading back into the first round to land inside linebacker Kenneth Murray, who should be an immediate starter. Well, he better be.

RANK 26 DOLPHINS Previous rank: No. 26



Miami's offseason makeover has been quite an undertaking. The Dolphins opened up their wallets in free agency to add a host of quality players, then used a huge draft bounty to infuse an improved roster with young talent. It starts with Tua Tagovailoa, the fascination of this draft class, and now, the face of the Miami Dolphins. Tua had been linked to the Dolphins since last year -- him being available at No. 5 overall could be remembered as a franchise-shifting stroke of fortune. The new quarterback will play in front of a new offensive line, as the Dolphins used first-, second- and fourth-rounders on blockers. The choice of USC LT Austin Jackson at 18th overall was not universally adored; in an ideal world, Jackson is ready to take on the all-important role of blind-side protector come September. It's a new day in Miami.

RANK 27 BENGALS 2 Previous rank: No. 29



Joe Burrow has come home. Is he the man who will restore dignity to Who Dey Nation? It's been three decades since the Bengals last won a playoff game, and Burrow is fresh off arguably the greatest season a college quarterback has ever enjoyed. He was a slam-dunk No. 1 overall choice who can change everything for one of the league's eternally wandering franchises. Every hotshot rookie QB should be paired with a dynamic young pass catcher, which is why I loved the selection of Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round. This is not your average 2-14 team. The roster has talent and a potentially special rookie passer out front. Daybreak has arrived.

RANK 31 REDSKINS Previous rank: No. 31



Chase Young has superduperstar potential, and his selection at No. 2 overall gives Washington one of the best defensive lines in football. For a rebuilding team, that's a great starting point. On the flip side, the Trent Williams standoff came to a merciful conclusion when the disgruntled left tackle was traded to the 49ers for a fifth-rounder and a 2021 third-rounder. Williams was on a Hall of Fame trajectory before his ugly fallout with the team -- Redskins fans can only hope the organization learned from the fiasco. After Young, Washington used its next four picks on skill players and offensive linemen. This should help Dwayne Haskins, who will get another shot to prove himself. Does he have the goods? We'll find out.

RANK 32 JAGUARS Previous rank: No. 32



The Jaguars are starting over, and the draft focused on defense at the top. Cornerback CJ Henderson (No. 9 overall) is an important add to a secondary that lost both Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye over the course of six months. K'Lavon Chaisson, selected 20th overall, was one of the best pass rushers in this class and could fill the void if/when the team finds a trade suitor for Yannick Ngakoue. The Jags did not select a quarterback with any of their nine picks in the first five rounds, more evidence that Gardner Minshew will get a full season audition to be The Man. 2020 will be an audition for a lot of people in Jacksonville.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.