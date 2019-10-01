NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Saints re-enter top 3; Rams slide

Here at the Power Rankings, we feel very good about the first two teams. Things get a little tricky after that.

Through four weeks, the Patriots and Chiefs feel like the class of the NFL. But who should we believe in after that? The Saints move into the top three this week on the strength of a pair of great performances without Drew Brees. Who can you get really excited about beyond that? These are uncertain times in the NFL -- that means borderline chaos for the Power Rankings.

Let's do our best to sort out this mess.

NOTE: The previous rankings referenced in the lineup below are from the Week 4 Power Rankings.

RANK 1 PATRIOTS (4-0) Previous rank: No. 1



The Patriots' defense balled out again Sunday, forcing four turnovers in a tough road matchup against an equally game Bills defense. When the revitalized Jamie Collins snatched a Matt Barkley floater out of the air for the game-clinching interception, it finished a day of covering for New England's slumping offense. Here's a great stat from Greg Bedard: The Pats have had 22 possessions since taking a 20-0 lead over the Jets in Week 3 -- only four of those drives have gone longer than five plays. Brady looked utterly lost in Buffalo, finishing with 3.8 yards per attempt -- in the dreaded Gabbert Zone for NFL quarterbacks. When Bill Belichick settled for a 23-yard field goal with the Pats up 13-10 and sitting at the Bills' 4-yard line late in the third quarter, was it a show of faith in his defense or a signal of doubt in his Brady-led attack? Probably both.

RANK 3 SAINTS (3-1) 7 Previous rank: No. 10



It's not just that the Saints are now 2-0 with Drew Brees sidelined. It's who they've beaten -- the Seahawks in Seattle and the Cowboys at the Superdome -- and the manner in which they've done it. These have been team-wide efforts illuminating just how deep and well-coached this group is. You'd have to think these are two of the most rewarding regular-season wins of Sean Payton's illustrious run in New Orleans. On Sunday, the Saints' defense forced three turnovers and held a talented Cowboys attack to just 257 yards in a 12-10 win. It was the rarest of outcomes for New Orleans, which won for the first time in the Payton era without scoring a touchdown. It would help if Brees' fill-in at QB, Teddy Bridgewater, gave the team a little more -- he's been more down than up so far -- but the Saints are showing they don't need a star under center to stack wins. How many teams can claim that?

RANK 5 BEARS (3-1) 3 Previous rank: No. 8



What an incredible display by the Bears' defense, which absolutely suffocated a talented Vikings offense in a decisive 16-6 win at Soldier Field. Chicago was in complete control of the line of scrimmage and lived in the Minnesota backfield, making life hell for an overwhelmed Kirk Cousins, who was sacked six times. Most impressive? The Bears dominated their division rival on a day when they were missing five starters and lost their quarterback on the first drive of the game. Mitch Trubisky suffered a left shoulder injury and is doubtful for this Sunday's game against the Raiders in London. Backup Chase Daniel was an ideal hold-the-fort guy against the Vikings; the question is whether the veteran would be able to remain at that level over an extended stretch. The Bears are talented enough that they don't need superstar play at quarterback to win. Trubisky or Daniel just needs to make enough plays ... then get out of the way.

RANK 7 49ERS (3-0) Previous rank: No. 7



The 49ers were assigned the unwelcome and entirely too early Week 4 bye, but at least they get to revel in the glory of a 3-0 start for another week. Two major areas of progress for the Niners, who are already just one win away from matching their total from last year: 1) They are making impact plays on defense that weren't happening a year ago. San Francisco has forced seven turnovers in three games, matching their total for the entire 2018 season. 2) The running game has been excellent. Matt Breida (226 yards, 5.5 YPC) and Raheem Mostert (202 yards, 5.9 YPC) lead a rushing attack that entered Week 4 ranked fourth in the NFL. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, has shown incremental progress as he works his way back from ACL surgery, and the Niners have done well not to put too much on his shoulders in the early going.

RANK 9 PACKERS (3-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 5



The big takeaway from Thursday was that the Packers lost to the Eagles because they failed in the red zone. The irony of this failure was that it occurred in the most productive game of the season for Aaron Rodgers and the offense. Green Bay ran eight plays over two possessions inside the Eagles' 10-yard line in the fourth quarter and came away with zero points in the 34-27 loss. Four of those plays began on Philly's 1-yard line. Coach Matt LaFleur stood by his decision to hand the ball off just once in those eight plays, but the lack of trust in the running game was apparent and costly. Also costly: Davante Adams suffered a toe injury that kept him out of the final possession and could cost the star wideout more time. Are Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison ready to assume a bigger role if Adams is compromised? The offense's functionality might ride on it.

RANK 12 CHARGERS (2-2) 4 Previous rank: No. 16



Melvin Gordon is back after the world's least successful contract holdout, but there's no way Austin Ekeler can lose significant snaps as a result. Right? Ekeler was a standout once again on Sunday, accounting for 122 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Dolphins. That's the type of production Gordon has been known for during his time with the Bolts, but there's something to be said for riding the hot hand. It's obviously a very good problem for the Chargers to have ... and it makes you wonder if Los Angeles will be aggressive in trying to move Gordon ahead of the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Quote Of The Week comes from Philip Rivers, who won for the first time in his career in Miami: "I hadn't played worth a hoot here the last two times -- in 2013 and 2014. It was rough days for us, so it was good to win."

RANK 17 PANTHERS (2-2) 2 Previous rank: No. 19



It's a good thing Christian McCaffrey is built like a He-Man figure -- the Panthers are using their star running back like he's an indestructible children's toy. McCaffrey finished with 37 touches for 179 total yards and a touchdown in Carolina's huge road win over the Texans on Sunday. As my colleague Gregg Rosenthal pointed out, McCaffrey is on pace for 444 touches this season. That would rank eighth all-time among running backs, and it would be the most since DeMarco Murray had 449 touches for the Cowboys in 2014. (It should be noted Murray was never the same player after that season.) With second-year pro Kyle Allen set to remain the starting quarterback in place of the injured Cam Newton for next week and perhaps beyond, offensive coordinator Norv Turner is unlikely to tap the brakes on McCaffrey's usage. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't.

RANK 21 BUCCANEERS (2-2) 3 Previous rank: No. 24



Jameis Winston wants you to believe in him. He needs you, dear football fan, to give him another chance. And in the past two weeks, the former first overall pick is playing like the franchise quarterback the Bucs always hoped he would be. Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday, leading a pile-driving Bucs offense to a stunning 55-40 win over the previously undefeated Rams. A 50-burger? For the Bucs? In Los Angeles? Yes, it was one of the wildest outcomes of the young season. It also showed commendable resolve by the Bucs, who last Sunday suffered a harrowing loss in which they blew an 18-point lead against the Giants. This time, the Bucs fought off a charging opponent -- the charging defending conference champions -- and made you think they could hold their own in the NFC playoff race as a result. This is why Bruce Arians came back.

RANK 22 TITANS (2-2) Previous rank: No. 22



The Titans are in that #TitansCycle. Good performance, then a bad performance, then a dreadful performance, then a great performance. It's quite the party trick, honestly. On Sunday in Atlanta, Mike Vrabel's team looked like world-beaters. Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes and, for the fourth straight game, avoided a turnover. Mariota (zero sacks) got great protection up front, as did running back Derrick Henry, who reached 100 yards on the day. Tennessee even got a breakout performance from rookie wideout A.J. Brown, who was targeted three times and finished with three catches for 94 yards and two scores. They should probably throw to that kid more. Add in a rock-solid performance by the defense and special teams, and you have yourself the type of game that coaches dream about. Now, the big question: Was this the real Titans? I don't want to spoil it for you, so tune in next week.

RANK 25 FALCONS (1-3) 5 Previous rank: No. 20



On paper, Sunday looked like a classic "get right" game for the Falcons, who welcomed the struggling Titans into their building. Instead, Atlanta was outclassed in all phases of the game in a 24-10 loss. The Falcons, now 1-3, must make immediate improvements to alter the course of a season that is slipping away. If they don't, it's fair to wonder if coach Dan Quinn is in serious danger of an in-season dismissal. The Falcons struggled through a frustrating 7-9 season a year ago that led Quinn to part ways with each of his coordinators. Quinn's defense has taken an obvious step back since he took over play-calling however, and Dirk Koetter has fared no better than Steve Sarkisian, the oft-maligned offensive coordinator he replaced. If the Falcons continue down their current path, Quinn won't get the opportunity to shuffle the deck again.

RANK 27 BENGALS (0-4) Previous rank: No. 27



Maybe Marvin Lewis wasn't the problem after all. The Bengals were spanked by the previously winless Steelers on Monday night, falling to 0-4 in the process. It's one thing to get lit up by a future Hall of Famer in Ben Roethlisberger, but soul-searching is in order for Cincinnati after the Bengals' defense allowed Mason Rudolph to complete 24 of 28 passes with two touchdowns in an easy win. Angry Bengals fans will find an easy scapegoat in Andy Dalton, but this team has issues that go far beyond the quarterback. The NFL's Glowing Ginger Man can still light up the NFL, but he can't do it alone.

RANK 29 CARDINALS (0-3-1) Previous rank: No. 29



So far, no good for the Cardinals' hypothetically explosive offense. Kyler Murray and Co. never got it going on Sunday against the Seahawks, managing just one touchdown drive in 10 possessions in a 27-10 loss. The final score would look a little more respectable if Zane Gonzalez hadn't missed two first-half field-goal tries, but Kliff Kingsbury has a lot of work to do. The Cardinals are averaging just 18.5 points per game during their 0-3-1 start -- it's simply not enough output in support of a talent-poor Arizona defense in the midst of a total rebuild. At least the Cardinals still have running back David Johnson, who accumulated 139 yards of offense (including 99 yards receiving) and generally is moving with the fluidity of his best days when the Cardinals can get him the ball in space. The man needs help.

RANK 30 JETS (0-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 31



The only thing that matters for the Jets right now is getting Sam Darnold back on the field. At 0-3, the idea of a playoff run has been reduced to a pipe dream, so 2019 becomes a season more about player and scheme development rather than success from a win-loss perspective. Darnold has made steady progress in recovery since his stunning mono diagnosis took him out of the equation going into Week 2, and the quarterback could be on the field when the Jets play the Eagles on Sunday. Darnold admitted the early symptoms of the illness had weakened him in his Week 1 start against the Bills, so in a way, we're still waiting to see what Adam Gase's offense is supposed to look like. The coach has received heavy criticism for the Jets' offensive struggles, but real judgment should only begin once Darnold is healthy and back behind center. The Jets hope that day is near.

RANK 32 DOLPHINS (0-4) Previous rank: No. 32



Here at the bottom of the Power Rankings, we'll continue to focus on incremental gains for football's worst team. The Miami Dolphins held a lead for the first time this season against the Chargers on Sunday. It only lasted for 3:47 of game time ... but it was a lead nonetheless! Otherwise, things remain as grim as can be. The Dolphins have been outscored 163-26 during their 0-4 start. Most damning, they have been outscored 81-0 in the second half. That is not a typo. It'd be easy to look at that last figure and put it on rookie head coach Brian Flores and his seeming inability to, I dunno, formulate a successful scheme recalibration at halftime, but who are we kidding here? Flores is in the worst situation imaginable, coaching a locker room filled with players who know they probably aren't part of the franchise's long-term plans. The money is guaranteed, coach ... do your best.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.