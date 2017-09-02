Notable roster moves: Seahawks cut Trevone Boykin

Eric Winston is on the market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday the Cincinnati Bengals are parting ways with the veteran tackle and NFL Players Association president. Winston, 33, has been with the Bengals since 2014. He appeared in 16 games last year, making two starts.

So goes another veteran from a Bengals offensive line that will look far, far different than it did a year ago. Gone are Winston, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Getting rid of Winston puts pressure on 2015 second-round pick Jake Fisher, who the Bengals are hoping can finally anchor the right tackle spot opposite 2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi. With expectations for Cincinnati's offense on the rise for 2017, their offensive line remains a reality check. Will it be good enough to help coordinator Ken Zampese run the type of high-flying, downfield offense he wants to?

Here's a rundown of other notable players who were released or moved by their respective teams on NFL cutdown day:

1. The Seattle Seahawks were very active on cutdown day. The team waived quarterback Trevone Boykin, running back Alex Collins, running back Mike Davis and promising wideout Kasen Williams. They also cut veteran linebacker Mike Morgan, fullback Marcel Reese and defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin.

With Boykin out, that leaves Austin Davis as the backup quarterback in Seattle.

2. The Indianapolis Colts traded wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Colts also have parted ways with linebackers Akeem Ayers and Sean Spence and placed safety Clayton Geathers on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

3. The Carolina Panthers have cut punter Andy Lee and are fielding trade calls for veteran kicker Graham Gano. The Panthers acquired Lee in a trade with Cleveland in 2016 in which they sent the Browns a 2018 fourth-round pick. Carolina also cut quarterbacks Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived running back Jeremy McNichols. The Bucs drafted McNichols in the fifth round in the 2017 draft. The Bucs also waived/injured backup quarterback Sefo Liufau.

5. The Chicago Bears officialyy cut kicker Roberto Aguayo, wide receiver Tanner Gentry and defensive lineman Jaye Howard. Chicago also waived/injured quarterback Connor Shaw.

In an unexpected move, the Bears moved linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) off of the physically unable to perform list and onto the active toster.

6. The Denver Broncos announced Saturday night that they have agreed to terms with former Texans (and Broncos) quarterback Brock Osweiler on a one-year deal. Osweiler was released by the Browns on Friday after joining the team via trade from Houston in the offseason. Rapoport reported that Osweiler will sign a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, pending a physical. Cleveland will pick up the rest of his guaranted $16 million salary.

Denver also released former Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward. Denver also cut running backs Stevan Ridley and Juwan Thompson.

Broncos EVP and general manager John Elway told reporters that Shane Ray will be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. The linebacker tore a ligament in his hand in July and originally was looking to return by Week 3. Now, he'll have to wait until Denver's Week 8 Monday night matchup with the division-rival Chiefs.

7. The New York Giants have cut quarterback Josh Johnson, meaning Geno Smith has won the competition to be Eli Manning's backup. Big Blue also released tight end Will Tye and placed linebacker Mark Herzlich on injured reserve.

Plus, more kicker news! The Giants are parting ways with veteran Mike Nugent, per Garafolo.

8. The Houston Texans cut linebacker Sio Moore, kicker Nick Novak and backup quarterback Brandon Weeden. Ka'imi Fairbairn will be Houston's starting kicker.

The Texans also offensive lineman David Quessenberry. He fought back to the field after battling cancer. If he clears waivers he can rejoin the team via the practice squad.

9. As anticipated, the Washington Redskins released running back Matt Jones and released safety Will Blackmon. The Redskins also traded tight end Derek Carrier to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

10. The Cleveland Browns acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2018 sixth-rounder, both teams announced.

Pittsburgh also dealt cornerback Ross Cockrell to the Giants in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The addition of Joe Haden this week made Cockrell expendable.

In addition, the Steelers released running back Knile Davis, cornerback Senquez Golson, wide receiver Cobi Hamilton and tight end David Johnson.

11. The New England Patriots acquired special teamer/cornerback Johnson Bademosi from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round draft pick. The Pats also traded undisclosed draft picks to the Seahawks for defensive end Cassius Marsh.

12. Tennessee Titans second-year wide receiver Tajae Sharpe was placed on injured reserve after re-injuring his foot against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, the team announced. The Titans cut tight end Jace Amaro.

13. The Dallas Cowboys shipped a 2019 sixth-round conditional draft pick to the Bengals for cornerback Bene Benwikere, the team confirmed. The Cowboys also released running back Ronnie Hillman and quarterbacks Kellen Moore and Luke McCown; they hope to put Moore on the practice squad.

14. The Detroit Lions waived rookie quarterback Brad Kaaya.

15. The Minnesota Vikings officially released tight end Moritz Boehringer, guard Alex Boone and offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings. Minnesota also placed defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

16. The Philadelphia Eagles signed guard Chance Warmack to a one-year extension through the 2018 season. The team also announced that it signed cornerback Dexter McDougle to a one-year extension through 2018. McDougle was acquired from the Jets via trade this week.

17. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded center Luke Bowanko to the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (back) returned to practice for the team.

18. The San Francisco 49ers placed rookie running back Joe Williams on injured reserve. The fourth-round draft pick has been dealing with an ankle injury. San Francisco also placed second-year guard Joshua Garnett (knee) on season-ending IR.

In addition, San Francisco, which signed wide receiver Jeremy Kerley to a three-year deal in March, has released him.

19. The Los Angeles Chargers released veteran quarterback Kellen Clemens. Cardale Jones will likely assume the backup QB role behind Philip Rivers.

20. The Miami Dolphins waived punter Matt Darr, backup quarterbacks Brandon Doughty and David Fales, wide receiver Trey Griffey and defensive tackle Lawrence Okoye.

21. The Buffalo Bills acquired wide receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Panthers in exchange for cornerback Kevon Seymour.

22. The Chiefs have released running back C.J. Spiller. They also traded offensive lineman Isaiah Battle to the Seahawks for a conditional 2018 draft pick.

23. The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Ra'Shede Hageman on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List. The NFL confirmed to Pelissero that Hageman's placement is related to a criminal proceeding into a domestic violence-related incident from 18 months ago that has recently wrapped up. The league's investigation remains pending.

24. The Arizona Cardinals confirmed they cut running back Chris Johnson, linebacker Jarvis Jones, wide receiver Jeremy Ross and linebacker Scooby Wright. Arizona also placed wide receiver Aaron Dobson on injured reserve.

25. The Oakland Raiders waived linebacker IK Enempali.

Follow all roster moves as teams cut rosters to 53 right here.