Cowboys acquire CB Bene' Benwikere from Bengals

One trend picking up steam as teams fine-tune their rosters ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline: More trades.

We've seen a flurry of swaps over the past 72 hours -- a welcome departure for the typically trade-averse NFL -- and the latest deal involves the Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Dallas has shipped a conditional 2019 sixth-round draft pick to Cincinnati for veteran cornerback Bene' Benwikere, per sources. The Cowboys later confirmed acquiring Benwikere.

The move gives Dallas some much-needed depth in the secondary, where Benwikere will join a cast of characters led by Orlando Scandrick, Nolan Carroll and Anthony Brown.

The 25-year-old Benwikere can play on the outside, but also has experience in the slot, giving the Cowboys a dash of versatility in an area of need. He's hardly a savior, though, having spent time with the Dolphins, Packers and Bengals since being waived by the Panthers last October.

The Cowboys could use help all over their defense and might not be done adding cover men, pass rushers and everything in between ahead of the team's Week 1 showdown with the New York Giants. Stay tuned.