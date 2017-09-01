Notable roster moves: Ravens cut Zuttah, trade for OL

The Baltimore Ravens are shuffling the deck on the offensive line.

Baltimore released center Jeremy Zuttah after just two weeks in the building. The veteran offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with his former team in August after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers, who had acquired Zuttah from the Ravens in May via trade. (Follow?)

Zuttah, 31, started 16 games for the Ravens last season and earned his first Pro Bowl bid.

In a separate move, the Ravens acquired backup offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2012 draft, Bergstrom played in 15 games for the Houston Texans last season.

Baltimore has suffered some setbacks on the offensive line this preseason. The Ravens lost starting left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and reserve Nico Siragusa (knee) for the season due to injuries. Plus, center John Urschel also retired this offseason.

Clearly, Joe Flacco's wall is still under construction.

Here are the most notable roster moves made during cutdown weekend:

1. The Denver Broncos shipped backup offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo to Atlanta in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round pick. Sambrailo appeared in 10 games in Denver in 2016, starting four tilts for a porous Broncos offensive line. He has battled upper-body injuries throughout his first two seasons. With the Falcons, Sambrailo is a depth addition behind starters Jake Matthews and Ryan Schraeder.

Denver also released journeyman running back Stevan Ridley. The 28-year-old former Patriots back tallied 38 rushes for 109 yards and one touchdown in four preseason games.