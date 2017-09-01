Broncos trade Ty Sambrailo to Falcons for '18 draft pick

The Denver Broncos shipped disappointing backup offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo to Atlanta.

The Broncos traded the former second-round selection for a 2018 fifth-round pick, the team announced Friday .

ESPN first reported the swap.

After struggling mightily in his first three starts as a rookie, Sambrailo appeared in 10 games in Denver in 2016, starting four tilts for a porous Broncos offensive line. He has battled upper-body injuries throughout his first two seasons.

Denver drafted left tackle Garett Bolles in the first-round this year to take over the starting duties immediately. Sambrailo battled Donald Stephenson for the backup swing-tackle role this summer before being sent to Atlanta.

With the Falcons, Sambrailo is a depth addition behind starters Jake Matthews and Ryan Schraeder.