Notable roster moves: Chiefs re-sign RB C.J. Spiller

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back C.J. Spiller a day after cutting the running back.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported the Chiefs re-signed the veteran back and placed corner Steven Nelson on injured reserve after having core surgery Aug. 29. The team later confirmed the news.

Nelson will likely be one of K.C.'s two IR-return options this season.

Spiller returns to the Chiefs' backfield after compiling 46 yards on 11 rush attempts this preseason. He'll be a depth option behind rookie starter Kareem Hunt and backup Charcandrick West. Last season's starter Spencer Ware is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

The Chiefs losing Nelson, who started 15 games in 2016, for half the season is a blow. Not having their starting slot corner against the New England Patriots for the opener on Thursday is a hit to the team's depth. Phillip Gaines and Terrance Mitchell are options to start for K.C.

Here are the most notable roster moves made on Sunday:

1. The Titans have re-signed WR Eric Weems after releasing him Saturday and placed WR Harry Douglas on IR.

2. After signing safety T.J. Ward, the Buccaneers traded J.J. Wilcox and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2018 sixth-round pick.