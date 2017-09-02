Notable roster moves: Bengals release Eric Winston

Eric Winston is on the market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday the Cincinnati Bengals are parting ways with the veteran tackle and NFL Players Association president. Winston, 33, has been with the Bengals since 2014. He appeared in 16 games last year, making two starts.

So goes another veteran from a Bengals offensive line that will look far, far different than it did a year ago. Gone are Winston, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Getting rid of Winston puts pressure on 2015 second-round pick Jake Fisher, who the Bengals are hoping can finally anchor the right tackle spot opposite 2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi. With expectations for Cincinatti's offense on the rise for 2017, their offensive line remains a reality check. Will it be good enough to help coordinator Ken Zampese run the type of high-flying, downfield offense he wants to?

Here's a rundown of other notable players who were released or moved by their respective teams on NFL cutdown day:

1. The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with linebacker Sean Spence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

2. The Carolina Panthers have cut punter Andy Lee and are fielding trade calls for veteran kicker Graham Gano. The Panthers acquired Lee in a trade with Cleveland in 2016 in which they sent the Browns a 2018 fourth-round pick. Carolina also cut quarterbacks Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert.

3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released running back Jeremy McNichols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Bucs drafted McNichols in the fifth round in the 2017 draft.

4. More kicker news! The Giants are parting ways with veteran Mike Nugent, per Garafolo.

5. The Chicago Bears are cutting Roberto Aguayo, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

In addition, the Bears are expected to keep linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) on the physically unable to perform list to start the season, Rapoport reported.

6. The Denver Broncos are releasing former Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward, Rapoport reported.

7. The New York Giants have cut quarterback Josh Johnson, Rapoport reported, meaning Geno Smith has won the competition to be Eli Manning's backup.

8. Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden was cut by the Houston Texans, Rapoport reported.

9. As anticipated, the Washington Redskins released running back Matt Jones, Rapoport reported. The Redskins also will trade tight end Derek Carrier if they can't trade him before the cutdown deadline, Rapoport added.

10. The Cleveland Browns acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2018 sixth-rounder, both teams announced.

11. The New England Patriots acquired special teamer/cornerback Johnson Bademosi from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round draft pick, Rapoport reported.

12. Tennessee Titans second-year wide receiver Tajae Sharpe is being placed on injured reserve after re-injuring his foot against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, per Rapoport.

13. The Dallas Cowboys shipped a late-round conditional draft pick to the Bengals for cornerback Bene Benwikere, Rapoport reported.

14. The Seattle Seahawks waived running back Alex Collins, a source told Pelissero.

