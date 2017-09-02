Chicago Bears part ways with kicker Roberto Aguayo

It's over for Roberto Aguayo. Again.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Bears have released the second-year kicker and former Bucs castoff, per a source informed of the situation.

Battling veteran Connor Barth, Aguayo barely had a chance to provide a full body of work in Chicago, missing a 49-yard field goal against the Cardinals and pegging a pair of extra points. It didn't help that the Bears were shutout against the Browns in the preseason finale.

Aguayo was snatched off waivers by the Bears in mid-August after his very public release by the Bucs on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Ingloriously selected in the second-round by Tampa Bay in 2016 -- after the team traded up for him -- Aguayo fumbled and bumbled his way through a rough rookie outing, missing nine of 31 field-goal attempts and a pair of extra points. His longest kick came from 43 yards out.

Forced to battle veteran Nick Folk this summer for the Bucs job, Aguayo botched a handful of high-profile kicks early in the preseason, leading to his somewhat painful dismissal on cable television.

Just 23 years old, Aguayo has plenty of time to travel back to the lab and reorganize his approach -- both mentally and physically. His ridiculously high draft pedigree with the Bucs didn't help, but the former Florida State star never felt ready for prime time.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see another team take a shot on a young kicker whose early career has been high on drama and hijinks -- and low on production.