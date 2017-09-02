Panthers hearing offers for Graham Gano, cut Andy Lee

An excess of talent at any position -- even kicker -- can get trade talks going on cut down day.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Panthers are receiving calls on kicker Graham Gano. The 30-year-old has been on Carolina's roster since 2012.

The writing was likely on the wall for the more expensive Gano once the Panthers selected Harrison Butker out of Georgia Tech in this year's draft. Butker is the highest-scoring kicker in Yellow Jacket history and hit both of his preseason field goal attempts.

Gano was coming off a rough season in Carolina where he hit on 78.9 percent of his kicks and missed three extra points. Gano's $3.05 million salary might also be attractive for the Panthers to clear off the books.

The Panthers also cut high-profile punter Andy Lee on Saturday, the team announced, opting to go with the younger Michael Palardy. Carolina traded a 2018 fourth-rounder for Lee in 2016.

In and out of favor with Panthers fans over the years, Gano has made some memorable kicks but also some notable misses, including a field goal attempt amid Carolina's loss to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Gano had his best season as a Panther back in 2013 when he hit 88.9 percent of his field goals and all his extra points.

