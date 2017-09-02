Giants cut Josh Johnson; Geno Smith earns backup job

Geno Smith appears to have won the backup gig to Eli Manning.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the New York Giants are releasing quarterback Josh Johnson, according to a source informed of the decision.

Johnson and Smith battled for the backup gig behind Iron Man Manning this preseason. Smith's positive outing in the team's fourth preseason game seems to have won him the job (10-of-16 passing for 114 yards and one INT).

Johnson spent last season as Manning's backup. The veteran passer hasn't started a game since 2011 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Johnson gone, the enigmatic Smith is in line to be Manning's backup for 2017, unless the Giants decide to look for a replacement on the waiver wire down the road.