Colts trade Phillip Dorsett to Pats for Jacoby Brissett

Leave it to Bill Belichick to make some serious noise on cut down day.

The Patriots dealt third-string quarterback and 2016 third-round pick Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for former first-round wideout Phillip Dorsett, the Colts announced. ESPN first reported the development.

The trade solves a major need for Indianapolis, a team struggling to find quarterback depth as it waits for answers on Andrew Luck's surgically repaired shoulder. Brissett went 1-1 in two starts last year during Tom Brady's suspension, throwing for 400 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He had an average passer rating of 83.9. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport mentioned, Brissett was "showcased" during New England's final preseason game. Likely a stretch to make the roster, Belichick was looking to bolster Brissett and get something back for him in lieu of an outright cut.

Had he been with the Colts sooner, there's a realistic possibility Brissett could have challenged presumptive Week 1 starter Scott Tolzien for the job.

The deal gives new life to Dorsett, once viewed as an explosive, do-everything wideout coming out of college. He was a first-round pick in 2015, coming to Indianapolis with impossibly high expectations to be Luck's next great target. What followed was 51 receptions in two years. Dorsett scored a career-high two touchdowns and upped his career catch percentage over 50 in 2016.

While the Patriots were still more than fine at wide receiver after Julian Edelman went down with a torn ACL two weeks ago, Dorsett fills a vacancy for now. Belichick's hasty removal of former Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy earlier this summer shows his lack of patience for even the most high-upside players. It remains to be seen exactly how Dorsett will fit into New England's offense behind Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell.

New England also snagged tight end Dwayne Allen from the Colts back in March.