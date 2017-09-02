Redskins waive RB Matt Jones after two seasons

The Matt Jones saga in Washington finally comes to its inevitable end.

The Redskins waived the 24-year-old running back on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the decision.

Jones has been on his way out of D.C. all summer. The former third-round pick started June as the fifth-string running back on the Redskins' depth chart. Jones' agent then asked for his client to be released.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the team renewed efforts to trade the talented but fumble-prone running back in the past week to no avail.

With less than four years of experience, Jones is subject to waivers.

In two seasons with the Redskins, Jones compiled 950 yards on 243 carries with six touchdowns and eight fumbles. Jones showed flashes as a rookie, displaying a speed-and-power combination, but fell out of favor in Washington.

The Redskins move forward with Rob Kelley as the starter, Chris Thompson as a pass-catching back, and fourth-rounder Samaje Perine as the third back atop the depth chart.

While no team wanted to give up assets to trade for Jones, he'll be a name to watch during Sunday's noon waiver-wire transaction period.