Understanding Brain Injuries: NIH Research Program

A partnership between the National Institutes of Health, the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health and the NFL has brought together some of the world's top research teams to understand head injuries and concussions.

The Best Doctors Trying to Understand the Basics of Head Injuries

"Current tests cannot reliably identify concussions."

That's the conclusion of the Foundation of the National Institutes of Health (FNIH)—and it's the reason the NFL has contributed approximately $14 million to the Foundation to advance medical research on brain injuries, especially among athletes and veterans.

The funding comes out of the Sports and Health Research Program, a research partnership between the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the FNIH and the NFL.

The gift was made in 2012 and initial research recipients were announced in 2013.

At the time, Story Landis, Ph.D. and Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) said: "This program will help researchers get closer to answering some of the important questions about concussion for our youth who play sports and their parents."

Research Grantees

One team named to receive a grant is led by Dr. Ann C. McKee of the Boston University School of Medicine and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They're working to define the criteria for the stages of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and to distinguish CTE from disorders such as Alzheimer's and ALS in postmortem brain tissue.

Another grant went to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Led by principal investigator Wayne Gordon, Ph.D., the project set out to "identify and describe the chronic effects of mild, moderate and severe traumatic brain injuries and compare these with the features of chronic traumatic encephalopathy."