Optimizing SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance in the United States: Insights From the National Football League Occupational Health Program 

The paper outlines two central findings. First, it concludes that daily PCR testing protocols enabled early detection of COVID-19 infection and were key to the successful completion of the 2020 NFL season. By analyzing the specific Ct values of viral samples over the course of the program, the league was able to recognize signs of early infection, as well as residual viral shedding in those who were previously infected with COVID-19. Moving forward, these findings will assist the league in identifying and understanding "breakthrough" cases in vaccinated individuals, in order to differentiate those cases from infections in unvaccinated individuals. This will be critical as infections in unvaccinated individuals will continue to require further action such as isolation from the team environment and other measures to prevent any further spread of the virus during the 2021 season.