NFL and NFLPA Commit Additional Half Million Dollars to Fund Studies of Innovative Pain Management Solutions, including CBD

NEW YORK, NY (JUNE 22, 2023) – The National Football League and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced today they are jointly awarding two grants in research funding totaling $526,525 to independent medical researchers at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) and Emory University. The grants will fund investigations into innovative, first-of-their-kind, alternative pain management methods that could benefit NFL players, and society at large. The studies will investigate the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) and non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation (nVNS) on alleviating concussion symptoms (ASPN) and mindfulness-based intervention in sports medicine injuries (Emory).

These awards are the second round chosen by the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee (PMC), which aims to facilitate research to better understand and improve potential alternative pain management treatments for NFL players. Last year, $1 million in funding from the NFL was awarded to researchers at the University of California San Diego and the University of Regina for studies focused on the effects of cannabinoids on general pain recovery and neuroprotection methods that may reduce the use of prescription medication.

The winning proposals for this round of joint NFL-NFLPA funding are:

1. "A Pilot Study Assessing Non-Invasive Treatment of Refractory Post-Concussion Headache Pain," led by Dr. Erika Petersen and researchers at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN).

Post-traumatic headache (PTH) is one of the most common aftereffects of concussion or other traumatic brain injury. PTH is a poorly treated, highly debilitating headache disorder where medications and other options for treatment are not very effective. Given that nearly 4 million Americans are diagnosed with concussions annually, PTH should be considered a substantial public health concern. New treatment avenues such as cannabinoids and non-drug options such as non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation (nVNS) have shown promise as a potential alternative to opioid-based treatments in their effects on the inflammatory responses to concussion. This randomized study – first-of-its-kind research – will compare nVNS and cannabidiol (CBD) in contact sport athletes experiencing PTH to current standard of care treatment. The pilot data gathered in this study will guide future investigations into treatment of patients with post-traumatic headache. (Description provided by: ASPN)

2. "Implementing and Evaluating the Effect of Personalized Pain Coaches After Orthopaedic Surgery for Patients Who Sustain Sports Medicine Injuries to Improve Postoperative Outcomes," led by Drs. Nicholas Giordano and Mara Schenker at Emory University.