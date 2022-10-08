Bills Stadium
NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)
Oct 08, 2022
Photographs By Alika Jenner

The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee—a board of independent and NFL-affiliated physicians and scientists, including advisors for the NFL Players Association—developed the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol in 2011. The Concussion Protocol is reviewed each year to ensure players are receiving care that reflects the most up-to-date medical consensus on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of concussions.

