NFL Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol (PDF)

The NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee—a board of independent and NFL-affiliated physicians and scientists, including advisors for the NFL Players Association—developed the NFL Game Day Concussion Diagnosis and Management Protocol in 2011. The Concussion Protocol is reviewed each year to ensure players are receiving care that reflects the most up-to-date medical consensus on the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of concussions.
NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Intensive Protocol (2020 Season)
The NFL's Intensive Protocol evolved throughout the 2020 season based on ongoing analysis of extensive testing and contact tracing data.