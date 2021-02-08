NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Intensive Protocol

Published: Feb 08, 2021 at 02:20 PM

The NFL's Intensive Protocol evolved throughout the 2020 season based on ongoing analysis of extensive testing and contact tracing data. The league began implementing the Intensive Protocol on October 1, 2020, for any club with a COVID-19 positive case and the recent opposing team if exposed during a game. Beginning November 21, 2020, a league-wide adoption of the Intensive Protocol was mandated though the end of the season in recognition of its benefits in preventing COVID-19 spread.

The Intensive Protocol includes virtual-only meetings; limited outdoor gatherings; increased physical distancing; mask wearing at all times, including for players during practice; and eliminating group meals.

Click here to download a PDF version of the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Intensive Protocol.

PHS - Intensive Protocol Graphic

