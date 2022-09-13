NFL Health and Safety Fact Sheet

» Leveraging Data: Data is at the heart of the NFL's decisions about player health and safety.

Injury Data: Throughout the year, comprehensive NFL player injury data is compiled and analyzed by IQVIA, an independent, third-party company that provides results to the league, the NFLPA and medical and football committees. The NFL then shares this data publicly each year. Guided by the experts at IQVIA, NFL medical committee members identify trends in how, where and when injuries happen, and assess how protocols and rules changes affect player safety. Notably, the 2021 season saw the lowest number of concussions in regular season games for the period of 2015 to 2021. The league has sustained a 25 percent reduction in concussions for each of the past four seasons (2018-2021). The NFL's injury data since the 2015 season can be found here.

Electronic Medical Records: Every club's medical staff has access to its players' complete medical records via the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. Players can access their records at any time using a secure online portal, which remains active after the player retires. The EMR system helps the league make data-driven decisions on rules changes and permissible techniques used in play.

Comprehensive Video Review: Each season, biomechanical engineers complete a comprehensive video review of all reported concussions sustained in NFL games. The league shares the data with helmet manufacturers, designers, innovators, entrepreneurs, universities and others to stimulate new designs for protective equipment.

Mouthguard Sensors to Measure On-Field Head Impacts: In 2019, the NFL introduced a novel program in which NFL players wore mouthguards retrofitted with high-tech sensors designed to collect kinematic data, including impact speed, direction, force, location and severity. In 2021, this program was expanded to the collegiate level at four universities: The University of Alabama, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, The University of Washington, and University of Wisconsin. Insights gleaned from the data collected help inform the NFL's approach to injury reduction and decrease head impacts overall. Learn more about the NFL's mouthguard sensor program here.